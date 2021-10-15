Live Central Illinois high school football scores for Week 8

Apollo
Mount Zion 32, Charleston 7, 4th
Lincoln 35, Taylorville 0, 3rd
Mahomet-Seymour 18, Mattoon 0, 4th
Big 12
Bloomington 7, Champaign Central 0, final
Normal Community 35, Champaign Centennial 13, final
Normal West 54, Peoria Richwoods 0, final
Peoria Notre Dame 53, Peoria Manual 14, final
Peoria 1, Urbana 0, forfeit
Central Illinois
Meridian 18, Clinton 7, 4th
St. Teresa 42, Shelbyville 6, final
Tuscola 15, Warrensburg-Latham 3, final
Central State 8
Chatham Glenwood 48, Springfield Lanphier 6, final
Jacksonville 50, Eisenhower 0, final
Springfield SHG 35, Normal University 6, 3rd
Rochester 41, Springfield Southeast 0, 2nd
Heart of Illinois (Large)
Tri-Valley 22, Eureka 7, 4th
Tremont 27, El Paso-Gridley 19, 4th
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 28, Fieldcrest 0, 3rd
Heart of Illinois (Small)
Ridgeview at Heyworth
LeRoy 27, Fisher 0, final
Illini Prairie
Central Catholic 27, Olympia 14, 4th
Chillicothe IVC 21, Pontiac 7, 4th
Monticello 12, Prairie Central 0, final
Tolono Unity 28, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 0, 4th
St. Joseph-Ogden 29, Rantoul 6, final
Lincoln Prairie
Arcola 28, Villa Grove-Heritage 0, final
Cumberland 27, Cerro Gordo-Bement 0, 4th
Sangamon Valley/Tri-City 0, Tri-County 0, half
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 1, Argenta-Oreana 0, forfeit
Little Illini
Red Hill at Lawrenceville
Marshall at Casey-Westfield
Olney 13, Newton 2, final
Paris 12, Robinson 0, final
Sangamo
Athens 28, Maroa-Forsyth 21, final
Riverton 20, Auburn 14, 4th
Williamsville at New Berlin
North Mac 38, Pleasant Plains 7, half
South Central
Carlinville 31, Greenville 0, half
Gillespie at Staunton
Hillsboro 34, Piasa Southwestern 14, 4th
Vandalia 49, Litchfield 6, final
Non-conference
Breese Mater Dei 41, Effingham 13, 4th
Pana 17, Nokomis 0, final
South Holland Thornwood 20, Danville 14, final (OT)
Other
Dugger (Union), Ind. at Oblong, 6 p.m.
Dwight at Gilman Iroquois West
Wilmington 42, Streator 0, 2nd
Washington 17, Metamora 14, 3rd
8-man
Champaign St. Thomas More at Martinsville
Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran at LSA
South Beloit 28, Blue Ridge 0, final
Saturday
Central A&M at Camp Point Central, 1 p.m.
MacArthur at Springfield, 1 p.m.
GCMS at Forreston, 3 p.m.
Pittsfield at PORTA, 11 a.m.
Indianapolis Phalen Leadership Academy at Mount Carmel, 1 p.m.
Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland at Pawnee, 2 p.m.
Watch now: Check out photos and highlights from Week 8 high school football games
Central Catholic at Olympia
Central Catholic at Olympia
Central Catholic at Olympia
Central Catholic at Olympia
Central Catholic at Olympia
Central Catholic at Olympia
Central Catholic at Olympia
Central Catholic at Olympia
Central Catholic at Olympia
Central Catholic at Olympia
Central Catholic at Olympia
Central Catholic at Olympia
Watch now: Bo Moews' 4-yd TD run gives Central Catholic 20-0 lead over Olympia
Watch now: Central Catholic gets ready for key game at Olympia
Watch now: Central Catholic stops Olympia to end first half
Watch now: It’s a rainy pregame at Normal Community
Watch now: Jake Slaughter runs for 2nd TD to give Central Catholic a 14-0 lead
Watch now: Jake Slaughter runs for first TD for Central Catholic
Watch now: Normal Community defense breaks up 4th down pass
Watch now: Tommy Davis returns kickoff 90 yards for Normal Community touchdown
Watch now: Normal Community’s Coleman runs for 5 yardd
Watch now: Reygan Sitton runs 4 yards for Olympia TD against Central Catholic
Contact Justin Conn at (217) 421-7909. Follow him on Twitter: @jconnHR