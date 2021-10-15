 Skip to main content
Live Central Illinois high school football scores for Week 8

Apollo

Mount Zion 32, Charleston 7, 4th

Lincoln 35, Taylorville 0, 3rd

Mahomet-Seymour 18, Mattoon 0, 4th

Big 12

Bloomington 7, Champaign Central 0, final

Normal Community 35, Champaign Centennial 13, final

Normal West 54, Peoria Richwoods 0, final

Peoria Notre Dame 53, Peoria Manual 14, final

Peoria 1, Urbana 0, forfeit

Central Illinois

Meridian 18, Clinton 7, 4th

St. Teresa 42, Shelbyville 6, final

Tuscola 15, Warrensburg-Latham 3, final

Central State 8

Chatham Glenwood 48, Springfield Lanphier 6, final

Jacksonville 50, Eisenhower 0, final

Springfield SHG 35, Normal University 6, 3rd

Rochester 41, Springfield Southeast 0, 2nd

Heart of Illinois (Large)

Tri-Valley 22, Eureka 7, 4th

Tremont 27, El Paso-Gridley 19, 4th

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 28, Fieldcrest 0, 3rd

Heart of Illinois (Small)

Ridgeview at Heyworth

LeRoy 27, Fisher 0, final

Illini Prairie

Central Catholic 27, Olympia 14, 4th

Chillicothe IVC 21, Pontiac 7, 4th

Monticello 12, Prairie Central 0, final

Tolono Unity 28, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 0, 4th

St. Joseph-Ogden 29, Rantoul 6, final

Lincoln Prairie

Arcola 28, Villa Grove-Heritage 0, final

Cumberland 27, Cerro Gordo-Bement 0, 4th

Sangamon Valley/Tri-City 0, Tri-County 0, half

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 1, Argenta-Oreana 0, forfeit

Little Illini

Red Hill at Lawrenceville

Marshall at Casey-Westfield

Olney 13, Newton 2, final

Paris 12, Robinson 0, final

Sangamo

Athens 28, Maroa-Forsyth 21, final

Riverton 20, Auburn 14, 4th

Williamsville at New Berlin

North Mac 38, Pleasant Plains 7, half

South Central

Carlinville 31, Greenville 0, half

Gillespie at Staunton

Hillsboro 34, Piasa Southwestern 14, 4th

Vandalia 49, Litchfield 6, final

Non-conference

Breese Mater Dei 41, Effingham 13, 4th

Pana 17, Nokomis 0, final

South Holland Thornwood 20, Danville 14, final (OT)

Other

Dugger (Union), Ind. at Oblong, 6 p.m.

Dwight at Gilman Iroquois West

Wilmington 42, Streator 0, 2nd

Washington 17, Metamora 14, 3rd

8-man

Champaign St. Thomas More at Martinsville

Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran at LSA

South Beloit 28, Blue Ridge 0, final

Saturday

Central A&M at Camp Point Central, 1 p.m.

MacArthur at Springfield, 1 p.m.

GCMS at Forreston, 3 p.m.

Pittsfield at PORTA, 11 a.m.

Indianapolis Phalen Leadership Academy at Mount Carmel, 1 p.m.

Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland at Pawnee, 2 p.m.

Contact Justin Conn at (217) 421-7909. Follow him on Twitter: @jconnHR

