Mattoon-Charleston area high school football standings after Week 9

Check out photos and highlights from Week 7 high school football games

APOLLO

Team;Overall;Conference

*Mahomet;9-0;5-0

*Mount Zion;6-3;4-2

Effingham;4-5;4-2

Lincoln;4-5;3-3

Mattoon;3-6;3-3 

Charleston;2-7;1-5

Taylorville;2-7;0-5

CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Team;Overall;Conference

*St. Teresa;9-0;4-0  

*Central A&M;6-3;4-2

*Shelbyville;5-4;4-3

*Meridian;5-4;3-4

Tuscola;4-3;3-1 

Warrensburg;5-4;3-4 

Sullivan;0-5;0-3

Clinton;1-8;0-4

CENTRAL STATE EIGHT

Team;Overall;Conference

*Rochester;8-1;8-0

*SH-Griffin;8-1;8-1

*Chatham Glenwood;6-3;6-3

*Springfield;6-3;6-3

*Jacksonville;5-4;5-4 

MacArthur;4-5;4-5

University High;3-6;3-6

Springfield SE;3-6;3-6

Eisenhower;1-8;1-8

Springfield Lanphier;0-9;0-9

ILLINI PRAIRIE

Team;Overall;Conference

*Tolono Unity;9-0;9-0

*Prairie Central;7-2;7-2 

*Monticello;7-2;7- 

*PBL;6-3;6-3

*St. Joseph-Ogden;5-4;5-4 

Central Catholic;4-5;4-5

IVC;4-5;4-5

Olympia;2-7;2-7 

Pontiac;1-8;1-8

Rantoul;0-9;0-9

LINCOLN PRAIRIE

Team;Overall;Conference

*Arcola;7-2;7-0

*Cumberland;8-1;6-1

*ALAH;5-4;5-2 

*Villa Grove;5-4;4-3

CGB;4-5;3-4

Tri-County;3-6;2-5

SV/TC;1-8;1-6

Argenta;0-9;0-7

LITTLE ILLINI

Team;Overall;Conference

*Mt. Carmel;9-0;8-0

*Casey;6-3;5-3 

*Lawrenceville;6-3;5-3

*Paris;6-3;4-3

*Olney;5-4;4-3 

*Newton;5-4;4-4

Robinson;3-6;3-5

Red Hill;2-7;1-5

Marshall;0-9;0-8

*-playoff team

