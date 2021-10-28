Mattoon-Charleston area high school football standings after Week 9

APOLLO
Team;Overall;Conference
*Mahomet;9-0;5-0
*Mount Zion;6-3;4-2
Effingham;4-5;4-2
Lincoln;4-5;3-3
Mattoon;3-6;3-3
Charleston;2-7;1-5
Taylorville;2-7;0-5
CENTRAL ILLINOIS
Team;Overall;Conference
*St. Teresa;9-0;4-0
*Central A&M;6-3;4-2
*Shelbyville;5-4;4-3
*Meridian;5-4;3-4
Tuscola;4-3;3-1
Warrensburg;5-4;3-4
Sullivan;0-5;0-3
Clinton;1-8;0-4
CENTRAL STATE EIGHT
Team;Overall;Conference
*Rochester;8-1;8-0
*SH-Griffin;8-1;8-1
*Chatham Glenwood;6-3;6-3
*Springfield;6-3;6-3
*Jacksonville;5-4;5-4
MacArthur;4-5;4-5
University High;3-6;3-6
Springfield SE;3-6;3-6
Eisenhower;1-8;1-8
Springfield Lanphier;0-9;0-9
ILLINI PRAIRIE
Team;Overall;Conference
*Tolono Unity;9-0;9-0
*Prairie Central;7-2;7-2
*Monticello;7-2;7-
*PBL;6-3;6-3
*St. Joseph-Ogden;5-4;5-4
Central Catholic;4-5;4-5
IVC;4-5;4-5
Olympia;2-7;2-7
Pontiac;1-8;1-8
Rantoul;0-9;0-9
LINCOLN PRAIRIE
Team;Overall;Conference
*Arcola;7-2;7-0
*Cumberland;8-1;6-1
*ALAH;5-4;5-2
*Villa Grove;5-4;4-3
CGB;4-5;3-4
Tri-County;3-6;2-5
SV/TC;1-8;1-6
Argenta;0-9;0-7
LITTLE ILLINI
Team;Overall;Conference
*Mt. Carmel;9-0;8-0
*Casey;6-3;5-3
*Lawrenceville;6-3;5-3
*Paris;6-3;4-3
*Olney;5-4;4-3
*Newton;5-4;4-4
Robinson;3-6;3-5
Red Hill;2-7;1-5
Marshall;0-9;0-8
*-playoff team