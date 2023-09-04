MATTOON — Mattoon picked up its first win of the season, wearing down Olney East Richland in a 33-6 win against its former Apollo Conference foe.

The Green Wave's running game controlled the game, rushing for 292 yards on 32 carries. Mattoon was led by junior Trysten Sewell, who rushed for 178 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries. His first quarter TD made it 7-0, and it stayed that way until the third quarter.

Junior Deaiden Arnold, who had 85 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries for Mattoon, scored the Green Wave's second TD to put Mattoon ahead 13-0 in the third. Then, another Sewell TD made it 20-0, and a 20-yard TD pass from Slater Trier to Jake Butler put the game away, making it 27-0 with 7:39 left.

For the Mattoon defense, Cale Kimbro led the way with 15 tackles. Sean Fuentes added nine tackles, and two sacks.

Charleston wins in another blowout

PARIS — Two games into the season, Charleston looks like a different team.

The Trojans (2-0) still have a lot to prove with Apollo Conference powerhouse Mahomet-Seymour looming in two weeks, but they looked like a team on their way to the playoffs with a 56-20 win against Paris.

Charleston wasted no time putting former Apollo Conference member Paris away, taking a 19-0 lead after one quarter and a 32-0 lead at half.

Charleston will play on the road for the second straight game in Week 3, traveling to Jerseyville.

Sullivan-Okaw Valley blows out Arcola

SULLIVAN — In its first year in the Lincoln Prairie, Sullivan-Okaw Valley has already established itself as a contender for the title, improving to 2-0 with a 54-6 win against Arcola.

Arcola scored on its first possession — a 2-yard TD from Oden Barron — to pull with 7-6 in the first quarter, but by halftime Sullivan had rushed for 407 yards and led 41-6.

Sullivan scored on its first possession on a 70-yard rushing touchdown from Aian Fryman, who had a 51-yard rushing TD on Sullivan's next possession, then recovered an Arcola to set up his third rushing TD — a 14-yard run that made it 21-6 early in the second quarter.

Sullivan also got two rushing TDs, including an 82-yarder, and a passing touchdown from Carter Standerfer. QB Cooper Christensen also threw for a touchdown.

Sullivan's Week 3 game could go a long way to deciding which team wins the conference — Sullivan will travel to 2-0 Cumberland.

Shelbyville wins shootout with Eureka

SHELBYVILLE — Shelbyville showed it may be a contender in the playoffs this year after a hard-fought 44-36 win against HOIC member Eureka.

Shelbyville (2-0) trailed 15-8 after the first quarter, but took control with a 16-6 advantage in the second quarter and never trailed again against the Hornets (1-1).

In a game in which Shelbyville QB Brody Boehm rushed for 155 yards and a touchdown, he completed just 5 of 12 passes, but three of those passes went for touchdowns.

Caden Shasteen had six tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack, and also scored on a 10-yard TD run for the Rams, who will host St. Louis Roosevelt/Carnahan in Week 3.

Tuscola explodes on offense in win

TUSCOLA — Tuscola fell behind early to Carlyle but took a touchdown lead at half and held on to win a shootout, 49-30.

Dylan Graves had three rushing touchdowns for Tuscola (1-1), and Jordan Quinn sparked the second half onslaught with a 40-yard TD pass to Austin Cummings and two rushing TDs of his own.

Tuscola will host Farmington in Week 3.