PHOTOS: Mattoon football defeats Lincoln 42-18 behind a huge third quarter

The Mattoon football team scored four touchdowns in the third quarter, breaking open a close game to win 42-18 against Lincoln on Friday behind quarterback Jackson Spurgeon and running back Jakai Johnson.
Below are photos from the game.
