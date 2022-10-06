Take a look at the Coles County Clash and other key area games.

CHARLESTON — With no playoff implications on the line, this Coles County Clash will be all about the bragging rights.

Mattoon has done most of that bragging since the teams began meeting yearly when Mattoon joined the Apollo Conference in 2012. In the previous 10 meetings, Mattoon is 8-2, with Charleston winning in 2012 with arguably the best team in program history and also claiming a win in 2020 that broke a seven-game losing streak to Mattoon.

After the first six Coles County Clashes were decided by blowout, the last four of the last five games decided by less than two scores. Last year's game was the closest of the series, with Mattoon winning 32-27.

Here's a look at the Coles County Clash, and also key Central Illinois and Lincoln Prairie conference matchups.

Mattoon (1-5, 1-3 Apollo) vs. Charleston (1-5, 1-3 Apollo)

WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.

WHERE: O'Brien Field, Eastern Illinois University, Charleston

LAST WEEK: Mattoon lost to Lincoln 27-7; Charleston beat Taylorville 27-8.

LAST MEETING: Mattoon won 32-27 last season.

NEXT WEEK: Charleston hosts Mount Zion; Mattoon hosts Mahomet-Seymour

PLAYERS TO WATCH: For Mattoon, Slater Trier (QB), Taeriek Grace (RB), Owen Hawkins (WR), Logan Blackburn (WR). For Charleston, Brett Spour (QB), Luke Bonstetter (WR), Langdon King (RB), Jeremiah Hayes (RB)

NOTES: The teams enter the game with the exact same record and similar issues — both have shown signs of effective play, but it's too inconsistent on both sides of the ball. Mattoon had some success against Lincoln last week with the three-headed monster of Grace, Deaiden Arnold and Cale Kimbro, while Hayes has shown explosiveness at times for Charleston. Turnovers have hurt both passing games, so establishing the run will be the key for both offenses.

Sullivan-Okaw Valley (4-2, 2-2 CIC) at No. 5 Shelbyville (6-0, 4-0 CIC)

WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.

LAST WEEK: Sullivan lost at St. Teresa 63-12. Shelbyville defeated Meridian 43-0 on the road.

LAST MEETING: The teams did not play each other in 2020 or 2021. The last meeting was a Week 4 win by Shelbyville 56-40 in 2019.

NEXT WEEK: Sullivan plays at Central A&M in Week 8. Shelbyville goes to St. Teresa.

PLAYERS TO WATCH: For Sullivan, Cooper Christensen (QB/MLB), Kyle Corkill (WR/CB), Aian Fryman (RB), Aidan Ballinger (WR/FS), Jace Rickey (DE/G), Adan Mills (RB/OLB), Hayden Moody (WR/SS). For Shelbyville, Brody Boehm (QB), Ty Brachbill (WR/CB), Wil Fox (RB/SS), Jude Beals (OLB), Nate Trimble (LB), Brody Hancock (LB).

NOTES: A win over the Rams would give Sullivan/Okaw Valley its first playoff-qualifying season since 2015. Sullivan's Cooper Christensen has 1,011 yards passing and 12 touchdowns as a sophomore but one of his favorite targets Aiden Ballinger (321 yards receiving, five TDs) could be out with a shoulder injury. Receiver Kyle Corkill (251 yards and two scores) will look to pick up the slack. Running back Aian Fryman leads the Redskins with 452 yards and eight touchdowns. ... Shelbyville is also having a historic start to its season with a 6-0 record its best start in over 25 years, according to the IHSA website. The Rams will try not to look past Sullivan as their matchup against 2A No. 1 St. Teresa is next week with the CIC title likely on the line.

Arcola (3-3, 3-1 Lincoln Prairie) at ALAH (4-2, 3-1 Lincoln Prairie)

WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.

LAST WEEK: Arcola beat Sangamon Valley/Tri-City 28-12; ALAH beat Cerro Gordo-Bement 63-8.

LAST MEETING: Arcola won 51-14 last season.

NEXT WEEK: Arcola hosts Cerro Gordo-Bement; ALAH travels to Sangamon Valley/Tri-City.

PLAYERS TO WATCH: For Arcola, Tanner Thomas (QB/DB), Grant Wilson (RB), Michael Guana (RB), Nic Gomez (OL/DL), Landon Schellenberg (DB/TE), Andy Castro (LB). For ALAH, Kaden Feagin (QB/DB); Mason Allen (RB), Noah Garrett (WR/LB), Landon Waldrop (WR/DB), Jayce Parsons (WR/DB), Kody Kornewald (NG, LT), Chilton Ingram (K).