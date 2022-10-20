Take a look at the Week 9's standout football games

It's the final week of the regular season. Here's a look at the area's top games as teams either finish out their years or prepare for the playoffs.

Central A&M (6-2) at Shelbyville (7-1)

WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.

LAST WEEK: Central A&M beat Sullivan/Okaw Valley 43-6 in Week 8. Shelbyville lost to St. Teresa 41-14.

LAST MEETING: Central A&M won 22-7 in Week 9 last season.

PLAYERS TO WATCH: For Central A&M, Drew Damery (QB), Colby Morrison (RB), Will Thompson (RB), Maddix Plain (WR), Carter Thomas (WR/CB), Hayden Sams (WR), Gabe Delmendo (LB), Kaden Piersall (LB). For Shelbyville, Brody Boehm (QB), Ty Brachbill (WR/CB), Wil Fox (RB/SS), Jude Beals (OLB), Nate Trimble (LB), Brody Hancock (LB).

NOTES: Both teams are already in the playoffs and are playing for improved seeding, a possible first round home game and having some positive momentum heading into the postseason. The Raiders had a strong win against Sullivan as running back Will Thompson had an all-around standout game. The senior ran for 110 yards and a touchdown, had four tackles, a fumble recovery, and returned an interception for a touchdown against Sullivan. ... The Rams look to get back on track after suffering their first setback of the season against St. T last Friday. The Shelbyville offense was slowed last week to two scores with quarterback Brody Boehm running for a score and passing for another.

Arcola (4-4) at Villa Grove (5-3)

WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.

LAST WEEK: Arcola beat Cerro Gordo-Bement 45-6; Villa Grove beat Tri-County 41-6.

LAST MEETING: Arcola won 28-0 last season.

PLAYERS TO WATCH: For Arcola, Austin Kutz (WR), Grant Wilson (RB), Michael Guana (RB), Nic Gomez (OL/DL), Landon Schellenberg (DB/TE), Andy Castro (LB); For Villa Grove, Layde Rund (QB), Luke Zimmerman (RB), Brady Clodfelder (WR), Robert Fancher (WR), Braydon Dowler (WR)

NOTES: Villa Grove was right at the cutoff in Class 1A last year, barely making it in at 5-4, so the Blue Devils — like Arcola — may need this win to clinch a postseason spot. Arcola should be in easily with its fifth win, but beating Villa Grove won't be easy. The Blue Devils have a high-powered, dual threat offense led by the threesome of Rund, Zimmerman and Clodfelder. Arcola has grounded many passing games under coach Nick Lindsey with players who can pick the ball off — Kutz is the leader of that bunch this year, but it's a defense full of ballhawks.

Charleston (3-5) at Salem (2-6)

WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.

LAST WEEK: Charleston beat Mount Zion 30-27; Salem beat Freeburg 21-14.

LAST MEETING: Charleston lost 28-23 last season.

PLAYERS TO WATCH: For Charleston, Brett Spour (QB), Luke Bonstetter (WR), Langdon King (RB), Jeremiah Hayes (RB); For Salem, Samuel Greene (QB), Kason Sullens (RB), Jervace Mayes (RB), Miking Ettress (WR)

NOTES: After its performance against Mount Zion last week, Charleston would like to request a do-over for its Week 1 loss to 1-7 Herscher. That loss is all that's keeping this week's game against Salem from being for a potential playoff berth. The key to Charleston's three-game streak has been establishing a running game with a workhorse in Hayes, who has 68 rushes for 404 yards the last three games. But don't overlook the improvement of Spour, who has seven passing TDs and one INT in the three-game winning streak.

Marion (5-3) at Mattoon (1-7)

WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.

LAST WEEK: Mattoon lost to Mahomet-Seymour 47-14; Marion beat Carbondale 40-7.

LAST MEETING: Mattoon lost 59-8 last season.

PLAYERS TO WATCH: For Mattoon, Slater Trier (QB), Taeriek Grace (RB), Owen Hawkins (WR), Logan Blackburn (WR), Cale Kimbro (RB). For Marion, Jordyn Beverly (RB), Patrick Walker (RB), Tommy Wiseman (RB)