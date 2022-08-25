Take a look at Week 1's standout football games around East Central Illinois

TUSCOLA — Tuscola football head coach Andy Romine and his team can't get away from last season fast enough.

The Warriors were 4-3 in games they played last season and lost two more due to COVID-related forfeits to finish 4-5 and miss the playoffs for the first time since Romine took over the program in 2015.

"The further that last season gets away from us the better we will be. I feel like that was a debacle and I was so disappointed for the kids we had a year ago," Romine said. "I guess you have got to put it in the past as quickly as you can. Hopefully we will face a little more normalcy and it seems like we are heading that way."

The Warriors open their season on Friday hosting Class 1A No. 9 Arcola for the 109th time in the schools' histories. Last season, the Warriors won 20-7 to extend their winning streak over the Purple Riders in the Cola Wars to 14 games.

With the Lincoln Prairie Conference expanding to 10 teams next season, Arcola won't have non-conference availability moving forward, effectively putting the Cola Wars on pause for the time being. But just as it had been stopped in the past, the two teams continue to find a way to play each other.

"We changed conference in 2007 and we didn't play until 2011 (in the Class 1A quarterfinals). We have had it going for four years again but conferences are so unstable that you just never know," Romine said. "I don't know if it is important to go out with a win because it is Arcola or because we just want to start the season right. If you are going to try to win a bunch of games, it is important to win the first game.

"We are two programs with a lot of history and tradition. I've got a ton of respect for them and we know Arcola will be prepared and ready to go."

Friday's battle will feature two quarterbacks looking to quickly find their footing as Purple Riders' Tanner Thomas, with one career start, faces the Warriors' Jordan Quinn, making his first start under center.

No. 9 Arcola at Tuscola

WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.

LAST SEASON'S RECORDS: Arcola 9-3, Tuscola 4-5

LAST MEETING: Tuscola won 20-7 at Arcola in Week 1 last season.

NEXT WEEK: Arcola hosts Reed-Custer and Tuscola travels to Sullivan-Okaw Valley in Week 2.

PLAYERS TO WATCH: For Arcola, Tanner Thomas (QB/DB), Grant Wilson (RB), Michael Guana (RB), Nic Gomez (OL/DL), Landon Schellenberg (DB/TE), Andy Castro (LB). For Tuscola, Jordan Quinn (QB), Ben Hornaday (RB/OL), Nate Thomason (RB), Jordan Sanchez (MLB), Tyson Macaulay (OLB), Chris Boyd (DL), John Claxon (DL).

OF NOTE: Tuscola has won the three meeting since the Cola Wars returned in 2018 (there was no meeting during the spring 2021 season). Tuscola leads the all-time series 57-44-6 and has won the last 14 meetings. Arcola won 11 Cola War games in a row between 1983 and 1993. Arcola was ranked No. 9 in Class 1A in the preseason AP Poll.

Troy Triad at Mattoon

WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.

LAST SEASON'S RECORDS: Troy Triad 8-3, Mattoon 3-6

LAST MEETING: Triad won 26-13 in Week 1 last season.

NEXT WEEK: Triad hosts Collinsville; Mattoon travels to Mount Zion

PLAYERS TO WATCH: For Triad, QB Nic Funk, RB Ryan Hazelwood;

For Mattoon, MLB/LG T.J. Owens, QB Slater Trier, RB Taeriek Grace

OF NOTE: Mattoon will open its new turf field under new coach Jared Kimbro, who was a longtime assistant under Troy Johnson. Defense will be the strength for Mattoon, which should be in most games if the Green Wave offense can produce. Triad is a strong program under longtime coach Paul Bassler, with four second-round playoff appearances since 2015.

Charleston at Herscher

WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.

LAST SEASON'S RECORDS: Charleston 2-7, Herscher 2-7

NEXT WEEK: Charleston travels to Lincoln; Herscher hosts Rochelle

PLAYERS TO WATCH: For Charleston, OL Owen Gerdes; QB Brett Spour; RB Jeremiah Hayes

For Hersher, RB Clay Schultz; OL Jackson Fritz; TE Travis Jones

OF NOTE: After injuries and illness derailed Charleston’s season last year, coach Jerry Payne will look to get the Trojans back on the trajectory they had in his first three seasons, when the program showed marked improvement following three winless seasons in four years. Spour will guide what should be a balanced offense. Mike Mosier takes over for longtime coach Dan Wetzel, who guided his team to the semifinals in 2018. But Herscher hasn’t made the playoffs since. The Tigers will look to get the ball often to Jones, who is headed to Illinois State to play football next season.

No. 3 Tri-Valley at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond

WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.

LAST SEASON'S RECORDS: Tri-Valley 12-1, ALAH 5-5

LAST MEETING: Tri-Valley beat ALAH 43-0 at home in Week 1 last season.

NEXT WEEK: Tri-Valley plays Deer Creek-Mackinaw and ALAH heads to Meridian in Week 2.

PLAYERS TO WATCH: For Tri-Valley, Andrew Petrilli (QB/FS), Blake Regenold (RB/MLB), Josiah Semlow (WR). For ALAH, Kaden Feagin (QB/DB); Mason Allen (RB), Noah Garrett (WR/LB), Landon Waldrop (WR/DB), Jayce Parsons (WR/DB), Kody Kornewald (NG, LT), Chilton Ingram (K).