Take a look at Week 3's standout football games around Central Illinois

SULLIVAN — After two surprising victories in a row, the Sullivan-Okaw Valley football team faces its biggest test of the season on Friday in Tuscola.

The Redskins got up early on Nokomis in Week 2 and although they were tested in the second half, Sullivan head coach John Bertetto was impressed with how the team responded.

“I knew Nokomis was going to come out and fight us hard the entire game. They battled us for four quarters,” he said. “I was happy again this week that our kids responded to that and kept brought the fight back at them. We had a number of different guys step up and make some key plays when we really needed them, which was great to see.”

Sullivan depended on its passing game last week and quarterback Cooper Christensen had another standout game. Christensen was 16-for-25 for 288 yards and four touchdowns with four different receivers grabbing scores.

"We really wanted to work on our passing game this offseason. We dedicated a lot of camp time to it over the summer and got into a lot more 7-on-7s than we have in recent years," Bertetto said. "I think getting our receivers and quarterbacks a ton more reps this summer has really helped those guys get on the same page and make some things happen here early in the season."

After missing the playoffs last season, Tuscola has started the season with two impressive wins, beating Arcola and Toledo Cumberland. In the most recent AP poll, the Warriors were ranked No. 7 in Class 1A.

Tuscola running back Ben Hornaday ran for 129 yards and two touchdown against the Pirates last week and quarterback Jordan Quinn threw for 112 yards and ran for 80 more and two scores.

"Tuscola will definitely be another challenge this week. They always have a lot of talent and a good coaching staff, and you know they are always going to show up ready to compete," Bertetto said.

Sullivan is trying to win the first three games of a season for the first time since 2014, when the team won its first five games and finished 8-2 overall.

"I think the most important thing for us is that we have to keep focusing on the things we see in film that we need to improve on and have a good week of practice," Bertetto said. "We need to keep moving forward and commit to becoming a better football team in Week 3 than we were in Week 2 to give us the best chance to compete for a win on Friday night."

No. 7 Tuscola (2-0) at Sullivan-Okaw Valley (2-0)

WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.

LAST WEEK: Sullivan defeated Nokomis 42-27. Tuscola defeated Toledo Cumberland 40-22.

LAST MEETING: Tuscola won 56-13 during the 2019 season.

NEXT WEEK: Tuscola hosts Shelbyville in Week 4. Sullivan plays at Warrensburg-Latham.

PLAYERS TO WATCH: For Tuscola, Jordan Quinn (QB), Ben Hornaday (RB/OL), Nate Thomason (RB), Jordan Sanchez (MLB), Tyson Macaulay (OLB), Chris Boyd (DL), John Claxon (DL). For Sullivan, Cooper Christensen (QB/MLB), Kyle Corkill (WR/CB), Aidan Ballinger (WR/FS), Jace Rickey (DE/G), Adan Mills (RB/OLB), Hayden Moody (WR/SS).

Charleston (0-2) at Effingham (0-2)

WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.

LAST WEEK: Charleston lost to Lincoln 20-0. Effingham lost to Mahomet-Seymour 35-14.

LAST MEETING: Effingham won 42-0 last season.

NEXT WEEK: Charleston hosts Collinsville. Effingham is at Mattoon.

PLAYERS TO WATCH: For Charleston, Brett Spour (QB), Jeremiah Hayes (RB), Cody Bell (RB), Jacob Roe (WR). For Effingham, London Rinkel (LB), Tanner Pontious (QB), Garrett Wolfe (WR)

OF NOTE: After showing some explosiveness on offense in its opener against Herscher, Charleston struggled badly against Lincoln, gaining fewer than 140 yards in a shutout loss. The footing won't be any easier against an Effingham defense has something to prove after its own 0-2 start and missing the playoffs last year for the first time since 2016. Effingham has nine straight wins against Charleston since the Trojans won two straight in 2011-12.

Mattoon (0-2) at Taylorville (1-1)

WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.

LAST WEEK: Mattoon lost to Mount Zion 42-21. Taylorville beat Elgin St. Edward 24-21.

LAST MEETING: Mattoon beat Taylorville 12-9 last season.

NEXT WEEK: Mattoon hosts Effingham; Taylorville hosts Mount Zion.

PLAYERS TO WATCH: For Mattoon, Slater Trier (QB), Owen Hawkins (WR), Deaiden Arnold (RB), Taeriek Grace (RB); Taylorville, Baron Odam (QB)

OF NOTE: Mistakes have hurt Mattoon in its two losses to start the season, but the Green Wave have shown some offensive firepower with the combination of Trier-to-Owens in the passing game (163 yards, 3 TDs in two games). The running game has shown signs, particularly with Grace (6.1 yards per carry), but the combo of Arnold and Grace behind the Green Wave offensive line will be the key to breaking into the win column for Mattoon.

Clinton (1-1) at Shelbyville (2-0)

WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.

LAST WEEK: Clinton defeated Argenta-Oreana 48-0. Shelbyville beat Bridgeport Red Hill 50-6.

LAST MEETING: Shelbyville won 40-29 last season.

NEXT WEEK: Clinton hosts Central A&M in Week 4. Shelbyville travels to Tuscola.

PLAYERS TO WATCH: For Clinton, Mason Walker (QB), Tristin Potts (RB), Khanton Wilson (WR), Weselly Lauderdale. For Shelbyville, Brody Boehm (QB), Ty Brachbill (WR/CB), Wil Fox (RB/SS), Jude Beals (OLB), Nate Trimble (LB), Brody Hancock (LB).

OF NOTE: Clinton has had an up and down season with a 28-0 shutout loss to Lincoln in Week 1, then a shutout of Argenta-Oreana in Week 2, 48-0. Walker has powered the Maroons' offense with six rushing touchdowns. Lauderdale leads the defense with 17 tackles this season. … Shelbyville has had two big offensive games, scoring 88 points so far this season. Running back Fox had four rushing touchdowns against Red Hill while QB Boehm had four of his own in Week 1 against Cumberland. The Rams last won their first three games of a season in 2017, when the team advanced to the Class 2A semifinals.

No. 4 Mahomet-Seymour (2-0) at Mount Zion (2-0)

WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.

LAST WEEK: Mahomet beat Effingham 35-14. Mount Zion defeated Mattoon 42-21.

LAST MEETING: Mahomet won 35-27 last season.

NEXT WEEK: Mahomet travels to Lincoln in Week 3. Mount Zion heads to Taylorville.

PLAYERS TO WATCH: For Mahomet, Wyatt Bohm (QB), Luke Johnson (RB), Quenton Rogers (WR/DB), Valient Walsh (WR/FS), Brennan Houser (MLB), Benjamin Wagner (LB). For Mount Zion, Makobi Adams (QB), Jayger Damarin (RB), Bryson Richardson (RB/DB), Grant McAtee (WR/DB), Brayden Trimble (WR/DB).