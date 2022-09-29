Take a look at Week 6's top games in the JG-TC area

Check out some of Week 6’s standout football games from around the JG-TC area, including key Apollo, Central Illinois and Lincoln Prairie Conference matchups.

Lincoln (2-3, 1-2 Apollo) at Mattoon (1-4, 1-2 Apollo)

WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.

LAST WEEK: Lincoln lost to Mount Zion 41-14. Mattoon lost to Collinsville 43-3.

LAST MEETING: Lincoln won 35-34 last season.

NEXT WEEK: Lincoln hosts Effingham; Mattoon faces Charleston in the Coles County Clash at EIU.

PLAYERS TO WATCH: For Lincoln, Kion Carson (RB), Darren Stevens (QB), Kani Carson (WR), Payton Johnson (LB). For Mattoon, Slater Trier (QB), Taeriek Grace (RB), Owen Hawkins (WR), Logan Blackburn (WR).

NOTES: It was a rough two-game stretch for Mattoon, which was outscored 77-3 in two games by Effingham and Collinsville. The Green Wave's best chance to salvage its season comes in the next two games against 2-3 Lincoln and 0-5 Charleston. The Railers are still in the hunt for a playoff spot, but a loss against Mattoon would likely end those hopes with Effingham still looming.

Charleston (0-5, 0-3 Apollo) at Taylorville (1-4, 0-3)

WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.

LAST WEEK: Charleston lost to Mahomet-Seymour 55-14; Taylorville lost to Effingham 48-13.

LAST MEETING: Charleston won 34-28 last season.

NEXT WEEK: Charleston faces Mattoon at EIU in the Coles County Clash; Taylorville is at Mahomet-Seymour.

PLAYERS TO WATCH: For Charleston, Brett Spour (QB), Luke Bonstetter (WR), Langdon King (RB), Jeremiah Hayes (RB).

NOTES: Both teams enter knowing this could be their best chance to post a win this season and will be hungry. Spour has shown the ability to move the ball for the Trojans, but turnovers have been the problem.

No. 2 St. Teresa (5-0) at Sullivan/Okaw Valley (4-1)

WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.

LAST WEEK: St. Teresa beat Clinton 49-7. Sullivan defeated Meridian 26-0.

LAST MEETING: The Bulldogs and Redskins didn't play each other in 2021 or 2020. St. Teresa beat Sullivan 56-6 in 2019.

NEXT WEEK: St. Teresa hosts Tuscola in Week 7. Sullivan plays at Shelbyville.

PLAYERS TO WATCH: For St. Teresa, Joe Brummer (QB), Royce Harper (RB/LB), Elijah Wills (RB), Brycen Hendrix (WR/DB), Matt Brummer (WR/DB), Bryan Burcham (OL/DB). For Sullivan, Cooper Christensen (QB/MLB), Kyle Corkill (WR/CB), Aidan Ballinger (WR/FS), Jace Rickey (DE/G), Adan Mills (RB/OLB), Hayden Moody (WR/SS).

NOTES: Sullivan is playing for the ability to become playoff eligible for the first time since 2015 but they have a huge challenge as Class 2A No. 2 St. Teresa comes to town. For conference rivals, the teams don't have much recent experience. With Sullivan ending their past two seasons early, the Bulldogs and Redskins haven't played each other since 2019. ... Last week against Clinton, St. Teresa quarterback Joe Brummer was 11-for-17 for 151 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Ja'Carrion Jones led the team with 58 yards rushing and two scores. ... The Redskins defense shutout Meridian last week senior with senior defensive end Jace Rickey recording a team-high 10 tackles, including two for a loss. Sophomore Aian Fryman powered the offense with 102 yards rushing and a touchdown. The Redskins passing game will be the biggest challenge the Bulldogs have faced this season as the St. T defense has given up just two scores over five games.

Arcola (2-3, 2-1 LPC) at Sangamon Valley/Tri-City (2-3, 2-1 LPC)

WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.

LAST WEEK: Arcola lost to Cumberland 38-28. Sangamon Valley defeated Cerro Gordo-Bement 21-6.

LAST MEETING: Arcola won 59-20 in Week 5.

NEXT WEEK: Arcola plays at ALAH in Week 7. SVTC plays at Villa Grove next week.

PLAYERS TO WATCH: For Arcola, Tanner Thomas (QB/DB), Grant Wilson (RB), Austin Kutz (WR), Michael Guana (RB), Daniel Galaviz (WR), Tyson Lewis (OLB/TE), Oden Barron (OLB). For Sangamon Valley, Chase Walters (RB/LB), Mason Hardy (RB), Kaden Dougherty (RB), Collin Crammer (WR), Grant Pickrell (LB).