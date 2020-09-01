Tri-County football, volleyball players adjusting to no fall season

OAKLAND — There was plenty of momentum around Tri-County fall athletics after last school year.
The football team was coming off a 5-5 season and its first IHSA Class 1A state playoff appearance since 2014. The team was gearing up for what it hoped would be another playoff season when the COVID-19 pandemic made summer different.
The volleyball team, one that has had four consecutive 20-win seasons, including 22-9 last year, was also getting ready for another successful season.
Daniel Drake, a senior football player who earned first team running back and second team defensive lineman all-Lincoln Prairie Conference honors last season, was third in the JG-TC area in average rushing yards per game with 111.7 yards per contest had 135 carries for 1,117 yards and 14 touchdowns in 10 games. Summer events were about to start before coming to a halt.
“We were about to go to a 7-on-7 when it got cancelled because of the coronavirus,” said Drake. “We were upset, but we knew if we went there more outbreaks would happen and we wouldn’t be able to play.”
After that, the Titans lifted weights outside (no bar) and would wear masks when they were outside of six feet part.
“We never did get to wear a helmet,” said Drake. “We did as much stuff without masks as we could. Some part of the summer we did have to wear masks because we were within six feet of each other which sucked. It was completely different than most summers.”
Tim Keske, a second team all-LPC offensive lineman said of the summer, "We did conditioning type of stuff and then split up into two groups with one an older group and one a younger group. Practice worked out pretty well.”
Drake is doing in-person learning at Oakland High School. He had hopes of a fall football season before the IHSA postponed the fall sport ot spring.
“At first I was optimistic and thought we would be able to, but then when they said we might not be able to have football I was upset," he said. "After an IHSA meeting when they said it would be in the spring I was happy and excited. Yes, it will be cold and stuff, but we will work through it. It will be a new experience for everyone. (The thought of not having football at all) scared me as I wouldn’t have football my senior year.”
Keske, a junior at Shiloh said, “I was disappointed at first on not playing in the fall, but at least we have a second chance to play and go to the playoffs possibly.”
The last day Tri-County had football and volleyball practice was July 29 when the news came that they had pushed the seasons back to the spring starting Feb. 15 and running through May 1.
“We were about to start practice when we got the news,” said Drake. “Coach (Brian Anderson) got us pizza and we had to stay six feet apart. It is something we do at the end of the final practice.”
Neither Keske nor Drake have been sitting around before or after school even though there is no football. They have been taking part of early bird lifting. Drake has it from 7:30-8 a.m., while Keske goes from 7-7:45 a.m.”
“I can keep in shape this way," said Drake. “My maxes are going up and it helps that I have a gym membership in Newman so I get there at night and work out for a little over an hour. I do heavy lifting to get more muscle mass. It is great seeing people workout even though there is not football right now.”
Keske, who also lifts after school, said he is trying to break the school bench press record, but also “focus on everything to keep my body evenly strong.”
Drake hears about football in Indiana and Missouri, where games are being played in the fall as normally scheduled.
“I miss it and I want football now, but thankfully there is a season,” said Drake. “It keeps me motivated and that is one thing I am excited about. I am just ready to go. “
Last Friday would have been the season-opener against Arcola.
“It is weird not having all of the hype on Friday mornings and school stinks without it a little bit,” said Keske. “When they said we would play in February I got a big smile on my face because football and snow are two of my favorite things. It will be a fun year of football.”
In volleyball Melia Eskew, a senior at Kansas, who is the setter in volleyball and a guard on the basketball team that finished third in the state in Class 1A last year.
“Usually in the summer we have open gyms in both basketball and volleyball and are in shoot-outs or tournaments in both,” said Eskew. “June is usually a busy month. When (volleyball) coach Buckler could not have practice (in early May) the seniors got a workout for the team and we would work out on our own. We did two weeks of outdoor conditioning. We never went inside and did not touch a volleyball unless it was our own. We didn’t wear a mask unless we were close together. We didn’t do anything for basketball.”
Some misinformation caused Eskew to be extremely upset.
“We were hoping for a fall season, but also trying to prepare for worst at the same time,” said Eskew. "Our sources said that we were not going to have a season. Being a senior it was very upsetting especially since we went very far last season. I was going to feel jipped off if we hadn’t had a season. It would not be fair. We worked so hard since third grade for the sport and finally get our last hurrah and have it taken away.”
Eskew was elated when she found out that the information was wrong and they would have a season starting in February.
“I was very happy when we found out we were having a season, but it was just pushed back,” said Eskew. “I am very happy and grateful.”
Eskew also loves basketball and said this will be her final year of sports.
“The main focus at the time was the volleyball season,” said Eskew. “It was kind of scary and confusing to the point I didn’t worry about it. I didn’t know whether to hope or prepare myself if it was canceled or what.”
Now Eskew will start with basketball in mid-November and go to volleyball right after that.
“It is going to be weird and an adjustment, but the entire year has been an adjustment,” said Eskew. “As long as we get those (sports) in I will be happy with whatever order they come in. I will make the most out of it.”
