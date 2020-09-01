Tri-County football, volleyball players adjusting to no fall season

In volleyball Melia Eskew, a senior at Kansas, who is the setter in volleyball and a guard on the basketball team that finished third in the state in Class 1A last year.

“Usually in the summer we have open gyms in both basketball and volleyball and are in shoot-outs or tournaments in both,” said Eskew. “June is usually a busy month. When (volleyball) coach Buckler could not have practice (in early May) the seniors got a workout for the team and we would work out on our own. We did two weeks of outdoor conditioning. We never went inside and did not touch a volleyball unless it was our own. We didn’t wear a mask unless we were close together. We didn’t do anything for basketball.”

Some misinformation caused Eskew to be extremely upset.

“We were hoping for a fall season, but also trying to prepare for worst at the same time,” said Eskew. "Our sources said that we were not going to have a season. Being a senior it was very upsetting especially since we went very far last season. I was going to feel jipped off if we hadn’t had a season. It would not be fair. We worked so hard since third grade for the sport and finally get our last hurrah and have it taken away.”

Eskew was elated when she found out that the information was wrong and they would have a season starting in February.