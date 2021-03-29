Watch now: A look back at Week 2 in high school football, including Shelbyville's overtime win over Meridian

MACON — After a shutout loss, 42-0, in Week 1 to Warrensburg-Latham that saw just 42 yards rushing and four fumbles, Shelbyville head football coach Bill Duckett challenged his offensive line to allow the Rams running game to get a foothold against Meridian in Week 2.
The Rams responded. Shelbyville running back Rope Hatfield ran for 124 yards and one touchdown and caught three passes for 67 yards and two more scores to lead the Rams to the victory over Meridian, 29-21, in overtime.
"I definitely put a challenge on our defensive line because against Warrensburg we got dominated up front. We challenged them to giving a great effort and put it on our shoulders to get the ball moving," Duckett said. "They did a really good job. We had a lot of freshmen playing that first week and getting their first experience. We are young and we knew it was going to take some time. They really stepped up to the plate on Friday and hopefully that gives us some momentum going forward."
The Rams trailed Meridian by three, 21-18, with two minutes remaining when kicker Seppe Vitale kicked his third field goal of the game to tie it and push it to overtime.
"(Seppe) has a great leg and we haven't had a kicker like him in a long, long time," Duckett said. "When you have a kicker who can hit from 35 yards and is fairly reliable, that is a dangerous weapon in high school."
Meridian won the overtime toss and decided to play defense first. Shelbyville responded immediately with a touchdown pass from quarterback Max Beyers to Hatfield on first down.
The Rams' defense got a sack on Meridian quarterback Drew Hurelbrink on third down during the Hawks' possession, pushing them back to the 19-yard line.
"(On fourth down), (Meridian) threw up the ball and caught it and we tackled them at the 2-yard line. It came down really close right at the end," Duckett said. "It was really exciting. It was my second overtime game that I've ever been involved in. The first one was my very first game coaching in 2005 in a freshman game. It was our first game ever that year. It had been a long time and it was exciting for the kids, too."
Duckett is optimistic that the Rams (1-1) can build upon this playoff-atmosphere win and take it into their game with Sullivan/Okaw Valley-Bethany in Week 3.
"Anytime you get a win like that, an overtime win can feel the same (as a playoff win). Getting down to the very last play of the game and everyone is at the edge of their seats. I'm glad everyone got to experience that," Duckett said.
Big win for Wave
The Mattoon football team dominated time of possession using its running game and defense to help overcome three turnovers in a 19-14 win against Taylorville.
But as dominating as the Mattoon offense was — it had the ball for more than 30 of the game's 48 minutes — it took a big defensive play to put the Green Wave (1-1) on top. With Mattoon trailing 14-13 with 6:30 left in the third, Hayden Williams picked off a pass from Taylorville quarterback Kamren Heimsness and returned it 30 yards for a touchdown.
Mattoon's defense did the rest, holding Taylorville to 10 plays for a total of 5 yards for the final quarter-and-a-half. For the game, Mattoon held Taylorville's running game to 29 yards on 20 carries.
Mattoon's offense wasn't explosive, but it did chew up tons of clock, especially once the Green Wave grabbed the lead. Mattoon had the ball for 14:45 of the game's final 18:30.
Jakai Johnson led Mattoon (1-1) with 97 yards on 20 carries. He was part of a Mattoon rushing attack that gained 214 yards and also included quarterback Jackson Spurgeon (80 yards on 17 carries) and Zachary Shick (40 yards on 9 carries).
Spurgeon also threw for 87 yards and a touchdown to boost an offense that gained 301 total yards, compared to 181 for Taylorville (1-1).
IMG_1387.jpg
IMG_1280.jpg
IMG_1296.jpg
IMG_1315.jpg
IMG_1366.jpg
IMG_1400.jpg
IMG_1415.jpg
IMG_1490.jpg
IMG_1257.jpg
IMG_1268.jpg
IMG_1309.jpg
IMG_1361.jpg
IMG_1405.jpg
IMG_1520.jpg
IMG_1302.jpg
IMG_1319.jpg
IMG_1332.jpg
IMG_1375.jpg
IMG_1437.jpg
IMG_1474.jpg
IMG_1277.jpg
IMG_1323.jpg
IMG_1341.jpg
IMG_1355.jpg
IMG_1384.jpg
IMG_1409.jpg
IMG_1261.jpg
IMG_1345.jpg
IMG_1426.jpg
IMG_1505.jpg
IMG_1299.jpg
IMG_1307.jpg
IMG_1408.jpg
IMG_1448.jpg
IMG_1508.jpg
IMG_1285.jpg
IMG_1311.jpg
IMG_1322.jpg
IMG_1342.jpg
IMG_1494.jpg
Watch now: Game Action from Meridian and Shelbyville
Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten