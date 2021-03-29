Watch now: A look back at Week 2 in high school football, including Shelbyville's overtime win over Meridian

The Rams trailed Meridian by three, 21-18, with two minutes remaining when kicker Seppe Vitale kicked his third field goal of the game to tie it and push it to overtime.

"(Seppe) has a great leg and we haven't had a kicker like him in a long, long time," Duckett said. "When you have a kicker who can hit from 35 yards and is fairly reliable, that is a dangerous weapon in high school."

Meridian won the overtime toss and decided to play defense first. Shelbyville responded immediately with a touchdown pass from quarterback Max Beyers to Hatfield on first down.

The Rams' defense got a sack on Meridian quarterback Drew Hurelbrink on third down during the Hawks' possession, pushing them back to the 19-yard line.

"(On fourth down), (Meridian) threw up the ball and caught it and we tackled them at the 2-yard line. It came down really close right at the end," Duckett said. "It was really exciting. It was my second overtime game that I've ever been involved in. The first one was my very first game coaching in 2005 in a freshman game. It was our first game ever that year. It had been a long time and it was exciting for the kids, too."

