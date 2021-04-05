Watch now: A look back at Week 3 in high school football, including Arcola's 'brothers in the back field' lead Purple Riders to win over Sangamon Valley

Last-minute cancellation

The Mount Zion football team was on the bus and headed to Taylorville when it got the word that its Saturday matchup was cancelled due to COVID precautions.

"It was very tough and tough for the kids. We were on the bus and at about Stonington and got the call that the game was canceled and we had to turn around," Mount Zion head coach Patrick Etherton said. "For our kids who have been through a lot with COVID and with the shortened year, to lose a game is tough."

The Braves (2-0) sent out messages to reschedule with another team for a possible Monday game, but nothing worked out.

"We tried everything we could that night to find someone to play (on Monday). We tried everything we could on Easter Sunday but unfortunately we couldn't find anybody that fit into their schedule that they could come up to play," Etherton said.

Losing a game on the shortened schedule is a challenge for the Braves, who are refocused on this Friday when Lincoln (0-3) come to town after a 42-14 loss to Mahomet-Seymour in Week 3.