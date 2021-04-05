Watch now: A look back at Week 3 in high school football, including Arcola's 'brothers in the back field' lead Purple Riders to win over Sangamon Valley

DECATUR — In this spring football season of unusual schedules and COVID cancelations, Arcola coach Nick Lindsey didn't quite know what Sangamon Valley/Tri-City's offense and defense was going to look like on Friday. The Storm didn't play in Week 1 and 2 and when they took the field, they were in different schemes than Lindsey anticipated.
"They came out with a completely different defense and offense than what we had practiced. They came out with an odd-front defense and a lot of blitzing and slanting. They were a spread offense, too, so it was different than we had practiced," Lindsey said. "For as young as we are, we did a really good job of responding and rolling with the punches and learning their new roles. I'm really happy with how they played and their effort."
The Purple Riders went up big early to lead 35-0 at halftime and won 42-8 to pick up their first win of the season.
"It felt good to get that win and I think our kids did a really good job of improving from Week 1 to Week 2, which is always the goal," Lindsay said.
Junior running back Jed Jones ran for 103 yards and three touchdowns, including a 22-yard touchdown scamper in the second quarter.
"Jed has been thrown into a new role playing running back for us. His improvement has been in hitting the holes and understanding the gaps and where things are going to be," Lindsey said. "He did a really great job and he was much better in pass protection. He's one of our top athletes and he played really well."
Jones' older brother, Beau Jones, is under center for Arcola again this season and threw a touchdown pass to Beau Edwards on Friday.
"It is kind of an interesting dynamic to have brothers in the backfield. It is always nice that brothers know how to communicate to each other and they communicate well and get the job done. You never know what happens at dinner the night before or who picks on who or whatever but Beau does such a good job with our offense," Lindsey said. "His reads and getting people lined up make him invaluable back there to be put in those situations. Just to get our offense running and being in the right spot — that's a tough job in itself and he does a great job with that."
Edwards caught four passes for 71 yards and a touchdown to lead the receiving game.
"(Beau) has grown into being our most dynamic athlete, offensively and defensively (at cornerback)," Lindsey said. "He has a knack for knowing where the ball is and going and making plays. He is as good defensively as he is offensively. He is a great kid and a winner."
Without the pressure of a playoff series this season, Lindsey has stressed to his players to enjoy their time on the field this spring.
"We have talked about it since the beginning, we are happy just to be getting this opportunity and we know things are always going to go the way we planned all the time," he said. "(Not having a Week 1 game) was a perfect example of that and I think our kids did a pretty good job of handling the adversity that was thrown at them. As far as goals, we talked about enjoying the time we have out on the field. We don't have playoffs to worry about and it is an opportunity for our kids to just go out and play."
Arcola (1-1) hosts Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond (2-1) on Friday.
Coles County update
Charleston improved to 2-1 and put itself in position for its first winning season since 2012 with a 56-14 win against St. Joseph-Ogden on Thursday behind quarterback Jack Nelson's four TD passes. The Trojans will travel to Mahomet-Seymour (1-2) on Friday.
Mattoon ran into the same buzz saw Charleston did the week before, falling to Effingham 28-0 on Friday. For the third straight game to start the season, the Green Wave (1-2) defense played well, holding the powerful Hearts offense to just 324 yards. Unfortunately for Mattoon, it couldn't solve an Effingham defense that has allowed a total of 21 points through three games. The Green Wave will travel to Monticello on Saturday for its Week 4 game.
Last-minute cancellation
The Mount Zion football team was on the bus and headed to Taylorville when it got the word that its Saturday matchup was cancelled due to COVID precautions.
"It was very tough and tough for the kids. We were on the bus and at about Stonington and got the call that the game was canceled and we had to turn around," Mount Zion head coach Patrick Etherton said. "For our kids who have been through a lot with COVID and with the shortened year, to lose a game is tough."
The Braves (2-0) sent out messages to reschedule with another team for a possible Monday game, but nothing worked out.
"We tried everything we could that night to find someone to play (on Monday). We tried everything we could on Easter Sunday but unfortunately we couldn't find anybody that fit into their schedule that they could come up to play," Etherton said.
Losing a game on the shortened schedule is a challenge for the Braves, who are refocused on this Friday when Lincoln (0-3) come to town after a 42-14 loss to Mahomet-Seymour in Week 3.
"We explained to the team that it is no one's fault and we let them know that if we had played the game and then found out after the fact (that players were sick), then we may have gotten shut down," Etherton said. "There is always a positive outlook and our kids are excited we have three more games. We had a good long week of practices to get us ready for Taylorville and they were really excited to play that game. I think will be very excited to play on Friday."
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
