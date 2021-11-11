Watch now: Arcola football's season could have been lost, but the Riders are playing in the quarterfinals

ARCOLA — Arcola's football season could have easily slipped off a cliff this year.

It started off rocky — the Purple Riders hit their first pothole with a tough loss in Week 1 to Tuscola, 20-7, at home in the 107th meeting of the Cola Wars.

The team then slid on some ice in Week 2, in a non-conference 56-34 shootout loss at Braidwood Reed-Custer — a team who finished the regular season 8-1.

From there, the team could have gone straight off the precipice or, like an IndyCar driver, quickly correct their course and get back on the race track.

The Purple Riders found their footing once the Lincoln Prairie Conference schedule began, beating Tri-County and then Cumberland, handing the Pirates their only loss of the regular season. The wins kept coming and Arcola went 7-0 to win the Lincoln Prairie conference title. The win streak is now at nine games as the Riders host Central A&M in the Class 1A playoff quarterfinals on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

"I think it says a lot about our senior leadership. Nobody batted an eye; nobody had two thoughts about anything negative," Arcola head coach Nick Lindsey said. "We were able to bounce back and had a couple huge wins. We have been playing well lately. We are starting to click at the right time."

In last week's Round 2 playoff game against Mount Sterling Brown County, the Riders scored 52 points in a victory that stands out out for Lindsey in his time leading the program.

"Last week was probably the best game we played since I have been here. Offensively, defensively, we were clicking and we were balanced," Lindsey said. "The kids were responding and we were really sharp. It was a heck of a game and both sides played outstanding.

"We talked about it after the 0-2 start — our goal was to be playing our best football in the playoffs and not in Week 1. We have made some personnel changes, had some kids get healthy and we have been rolling and playing well."

After moving from receiver to quarterback at the start of the season, Beau Edwards has found his comfort zone under center, scoring five touchdowns (three passing, two running) in Round 2.

"I felt really good about last week's game going in and we came out ready to play and I guess that showed," Edwards said. "I think we have grown as a team and the offensive line has shown great improvement. I feel like our skills have gotten a lot better. (The line) has really executed the blocking and the holes have gotten a lot bigger."

On defense last season, Edwards earned a first-team Illinois High School Football Coaches Association all-state selection as well as first-team Lincoln Prairie Conference honors. He is again having an outstanding defensive season with eight interceptions and 64 tackles.

"At the start of the season, if you would have told me that Beau would have 15 TDs passing and just three interceptions, I would have been thrilled," Lindsey said. "He has grown a ton and more than anything, he is a winner and a competitor."

Edwards has developed a strong connection with freshman receiver Tanner Thomas, who caught Edwards' three touchdown passes last Saturday for 116 yards receiving. Thomas has 468 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns on the season.

"I knew he was going to be a great player for us but I didn't really expect him to go off as well as he has," Edwards said.

Thomas is the first to admit those first games of the season, he was a deer in headlights.

"For a few of us, it was our first year playing varsity, so it took a while for us to get used to the speed of the varsity game. It took us a second to get warmed up. The coaches did a great job of keeping us prepared every single week and now here we are," Thomas said. "Beau is a stud. Last week, he would throw the ball right where I needed them to be. He's an amazing leader. He does everything he is supposed to as a quarterback and a safety."

More than physical development, Tanner's improvement has been mental and it continues to grow each game.

"The biggest change has been my confidence. At the beginning of the season, I didn't know how I was going to match up against the varsity level," he said. "As the year has gone on, I have improved more and more and it has made my confidence go way up and it has made me play better."

"Saturday is going to be crazy. A&M has really good fans and we have amazing fans. It is going to be one of those games that we have to remain locked in during the whole game to win it."

In 2019, Central A&M ended Arcola's season in Moweaqua, 42-8. This time around, the Riders get the Raiders on their home turf. Edwards, running back Jed Jones and leading tackler Zach Butler were starters in that 2019 game and Lindsey feels that experience could help on Saturday.

"Central A&M is a great team but we are in the quarterfinals and that's what you expect to see. Their skill kids put teams in really bad spots and they run hard," Lindsey said. "They are really well coached and they fly to the ball defensively. It is two historically great programs that have a great following and a great fan base. It will be outstanding."

CLASS 2A

No. 2 Pana at No. 6 Nashville

When: Saturday, 1 p.m. in Nashville

Records: Pana 11-0, Nashville 10-1

Of note: Nashville ended Pana's football season the last time the playoffs were held in 2019 in the quarterfinals, so the Panthers look for some revenge on Saturday. Pana beat Maroa-Forsyth 29-6 in Round 2 as the Panthers defense dominated the Trojans. Defensive back Brenden Schoonover had two interceptions, including one on Maroa's first pass attempt of the game. He also added a receiving touchdown. Quarterback Max Lynch threw for 174 yards and touchdown and added 32 yards on the ground and a second score. Running back Austin Henschen had 80 yards rushing and a TD. The Panthers are looking for their first trip to the semifinals in program history. ... Nashville topped No. 3-seeded Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 33-26 in Round 2. The Hornets' only loss came to Freeburg in Week 2 and they have won nine in a row since. Nashville's defense is strong — the Hornets are one of four teams in Class 2A that allows less than 10 points per game (9.9). Nashville averages 44.3 points per game of offense, which matches up strongly with Pana's offense at 43.2 points per game. Quarterback Kolten Gajewski threw for 181 yards and had three touchdowns in Round 2. Running back Connor Gladson added 168 yards and a TD.

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.