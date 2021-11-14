Watch now: Central A&M makes 'one play' to knock off Arcola in Class 1A quarterfinals

ARCOLA — Both Arcola and Central A&M have had their share of battles this season, so it wasn't a shock when the second straight meeting between the teams in the Class 1A quarterfinals was a defensive struggle.

But on a key third-quarter fourth down with both offenses sputtering, Central A&M came up with what turned out to be the game-winner.

“It is one play, that is all this game came down to, one play,” said Central A&M coach Brent Weakly.

Like in 2019, Central A&M (9-3) moved on to the semifinals, but this time Arcola (9-3) made it much tougher, falling 21-19 to the Raiders at Thomas-Bradford Field. In 2019, Arcola lost 42-9 at Moweaqua.

A&M led 14-6 late in the third quarter and faced a fourth-and-16 from Arcola's 40, with neither team having put any points on the board since the 7:59 mark of the second quarter.

It appeared A&M would punt, but instead, following a timeout, Drew Damery hooked up with Dalton Nichols for a touchdown and Jarrett Robertson booted his third extra point to make it 21-6 with 2:37 left in the third.

“We lined up to punt and we had too many people on the field so I called time-out,” said Weakly. “I just said we are going to gain 20 yards if he kicks it in the end zone so why not give it a shot and try and score. We were lucky enough to do so.”

“I told the kids it would come down to the team that made the most plays and the fewest mistakes. We said if we didn’t turn it over we had a good chance. We were able to cause a few for them (three) and that kind of put them in a bad spot.”

The Raiders, who have four straight games now, will host to Carrollton, a 28-26 winner over Athens, on Saturday, Nov. 20.

“We just had to pound the ball and give them different looks,” said Central A&M’s James Paradee of the Raiders' effort against Arcola. “We had to keep on going. They are a big, physical team and we just couldn't back down.

"We have a lot of guys who can get the ball in their hands and do something with it. It is pretty cool. To be up there in the top four in the state right now is pretty cool.”

For Arcola, it was a tough way to end what turned out to be the program's second nine-win season under head coach Nick Lindsey and fifth since 2008, which seemed unlikely after an 0-2 start.

“It was just after the first two games it was like, ‘It is not the start we wanted, but our program is not about week one and two,” Lindsey said. “It is about week eight and nine and on. This team showed that a lot. We got to the playoffs and played really well — two really good games and then, aside from a few plays here and there this week, I thought we played well.”

The Raiders had five different ball carries, totaling 38 carries for 140 yards and a touchdown with Brody Barnes scoring on a 56-yard run for Central A&M’s first touchdown. He led their ground game with 11 carries for 87 yards.

Arcola stopped the Raiders on a fourth-and-1 from the Purple Riders' 16 and scored the first points of the game five plays later on a 60-yard run by Beau Edwards.

Central A&M’s defense forced an Arcola three-and-out and took over on its own 44 after the punt was partially blocked. The Raiders were faced with a fourth-and-8 on the Arcola 17 when Damery hit Barnes for a touchdown.

“We are just excited to follow in the footsteps of the 2019 team and hopefully we make it back to state and go to DeKalb,” said Barnes, who had four receptions for 25 yards. “The line had a great game.”

Neither team threatened the rest of the half.

Edwards gave Arcola its only turnover when he picked off a pass to give the ball to the Purple Riders at their own 36. Central A&M stopped the drive on a fourth and one from the Raiders 36.

Following A&M's big fourth-down conversion to go up 21-6, Arcola took over on its own 31 and picked up a big fourth down play of its own on a fourth and two from the Raiders 34. Michael Gauna caught a 3-yard pass from Edwards. A 12-yard run by Edwards, who finished with 14 carries for 120 yards and threw for another 47, moved the ball to the five. Jed Jones, who had a dinged up ankle from the West Central game and didn’t practice hardly at all during the week, bullied his way in from two yards out. The extra point was wide left again (wind was blowing to the west), leaving the Raiders up 21-12.

“We wanted to see how he felt on defense, more than offense and he played well and was able to gut it out,” said Lindsey of Jones. “That is the type of kid he is. He is going to do anything he can to win.”

Kareem Trejo executed the onside kick and Arcola took over on its own 48. Two plays later, Austin Kutz caught a 57-yard touchdown pass from Edwards and the extra point was good, leaving the Purple Riders within two with 8:50 remaining.

“I called the play and we ran a wheel out of the backfield with Tanner (Thomas) and then we sent Austin Kutz on the post on the backside,” said Edwards.

Weakly said: “They got downhill and they got on our backers and did a good job of making plays. A special teams screw up by us kept it closer.”

Central A&M went three and out and Arcola took over on its own 20. On the third play, Carter Thomas intercepted the pass giving the Raiders excellent field position at the Arcola 42.

The Purple Rider got the ball back one more time after stopping the Raiders on a fourth-and-two from the Arcola 33.

Central A&M sealed the victory when Lane Whitney recovered a fumble with 3:16 left, then Paradee ran 10 yards for a first down with less than 2 minutes left.

Damery was 10-of 14 for 124 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. The Raiders outgained Arcola 269 to 157.

For Arcola, Edwards was 2-of-10 for 60 yards and an interception.

“I am really proud of our kids,” said Weakly. “We have had this goal with these guys for awhile. We play Carrollton and they have a really good quarterback. We got our hands full, The good news is we are right in our backyard and playing at our place is a lot different than going on the road. There is no question.”

