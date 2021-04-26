Watch now: Charleston football beats Mattoon, finishes with winning record for first time since 2012

Payne was just as pleased with his team's defensive performance as the offense on Friday, limiting the Green Wave to one score.

"(The defense) played their butts off and they did everything that we asked. The first possession for Mattoon in the second half, we faltered but we regrouped and they came right back and stiffened up," Payne said. "Offensively, we played conservatively and didn't feel the need to run the score up. Mattoon also made some adjustments that slowed us down a little bit. It became a defensive battle in the second half."

Following the win, the Trojans fulfilled their team tradition following a home win.

"When the game was over there were tears, there was laughter. I think Eastern was probably sick of us being there so long after the game. It was great — the kids were excited," Payne said. "The tradition is that when you win a home game you ring our bell that we have here. Since this was considered a home game, we came back across town and turned the lights on on our home field. The team walked through and rang the bell again."

In the shortened season that saw teams lose games from their schedule, the Trojans did their best to limit their COVID-19 exposures to allow the team to get all six games.