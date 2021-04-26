Watch now: Charleston football finishes with winning record for first time since '12

CHARLESTON — Charleston football head coach Jerry Payne has been instilling in his team to focus on one win at a time these past two seasons. The Trojans players have been listening and the wins are starting to stack up.
Charleston finished the 2021 season 4-2 with a 27-7 win on Friday over Mattoon in the Coles County Clash at Eastern Illinois' O'Brien Field.
"We struggled a couple times this season but the kids hung on and persevered to make it a good winning season — the first one since 2012," Charleston head coach Jerry Payne said.
O'Brien Field accommodated 2,000 fans on Friday, making it the largest crowd the Trojans played in front of and the atmosphere was intense.
"It was almost a playoff-like atmosphere. When we left our fieldhouse, the cheerleaders and a bunch of parents lined the walkway from the field up to where the bus was. The parents got a squad car, a fire truck and an ambulance to lead us," Payne said. "It was just like back in 2011 when Charleston was going to the semifinals."
Passes from junior quarterback Jack Nelson to senior wide receiver Sam Schuette and Cory Spour put the Trojans up 13-0 at the end of the first quarter. Nelson added a running touchdown and a second touchdown pass to Schuette in the second quarter to give Charleston the lead at halftime 27-0. Schuette finished with 130 yards receiving on four catches and Spour ran for 44 yards on the ground and had 32 yards receiving.
"Sam finished off the year as our No. 1 receiver and he had two screen passes that he ran for touchdowns on Friday," Payne said. "Cory did a great job. He didn't have as much yardage rushing as he would normally do but we had to go with what Mattoon was giving us."
Coming into the game, Nelson was playing on a sore ankle he twisted during Week 5's win against Taylorville, making his 59-yard touchdown run in the second quarter all the more impressive. Nelson finished 12-for-14 for 216 yards and three touchdowns through the air, and ran for 104 yards and a touchdown on the ground before reinjuring his ankle and coming out of the game.
"Jack took it easy during the week but he demanded that he get to play on Friday. He proved that he had mobility and so he played through midway through the third quarter and then he rolled his ankle again," Payne said. "That's the determination he had and he wasn't going to let his team down. His performance was fantastic and he wanted to get in there and finish."
Payne was just as pleased with his team's defensive performance as the offense on Friday, limiting the Green Wave to one score.
"(The defense) played their butts off and they did everything that we asked. The first possession for Mattoon in the second half, we faltered but we regrouped and they came right back and stiffened up," Payne said. "Offensively, we played conservatively and didn't feel the need to run the score up. Mattoon also made some adjustments that slowed us down a little bit. It became a defensive battle in the second half."
Following the win, the Trojans fulfilled their team tradition following a home win.
"When the game was over there were tears, there was laughter. I think Eastern was probably sick of us being there so long after the game. It was great — the kids were excited," Payne said. "The tradition is that when you win a home game you ring our bell that we have here. Since this was considered a home game, we came back across town and turned the lights on on our home field. The team walked through and rang the bell again."
In the shortened season that saw teams lose games from their schedule, the Trojans did their best to limit their COVID-19 exposures to allow the team to get all six games.
"I was really happy that we didn't have any COVID complications. Our kids did a real good job when they were away from football to limit their exposure to a lot of people," Payne said. "In the classroom, if they could possibly get more distance, they did. They stayed smart."
Payne said he hopes the first victory over the Mattoon and winning season since 2012 will lead to a deeper roster this summer and into the fall.
"A 4-2 record sends a whole lot better message to the guys in the hallways that are thinking about playing. There is a buzz around school today and we are having a meeting on Thursday for those who are interested in playing," Payne said. "Hopefully with a 4-2 season and a win in the last game of the season we will be able to get some guys back who didn't play. We hope to put it back together for the fall when the games start.'
