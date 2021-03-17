Watch now: Charleston senior Sam Schuette is a leader on both sides of the ball at receiver and safety

Schuette and fellow senior receiver Brayden Rennels will be Nelson's key aerial weapons. He will be handing off to senior Cory Spour at tailback.

"(Jack) is really smart and he's got a strong arm. He can make some good reads and is fast. He can do it all," Schuette said.

The Trojans will finish the season in Week 6 against Mattoon in the Coles County Clash. There is the possibility of moving the game to Eastern Illinois' O'Brien Field, but wherever it is played, Schuette said he's happy to be able to play in front of the fans.

"The community support is one of the things I love about football. Fifty people would have been great but 900 people is awesome. We are lucky to have one person," he said. "The big thing about this season is being thankful for what we have because we are lucky to have any of this. As we have been getting closer, the nerves have built up. It's not so much nervous but being anxious and ready to go. We are all more than ready to get out there.

"I think (ending the season against Mattoon) is perfect for both of us. For all the years that I've lived here, they have been our rival and it is another first game of the year. The records will be 0-0."

Emotions will be high Friday — for both players and coaches.