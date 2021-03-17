Watch now: Charleston senior Sam Schuette is a leader on both sides of the ball at receiver and safety

CHARLESTON — When head coach Jerry Payne took over the Charleston football program last season, he made the mantra of the team "Win one game." The Trojans won three in 2019, a significant jump following three winless seasons in the last four years.
But now with a gap of 16 months between games, Payne's goal for the team is the same: Win one game.
"We got done last year and I met with all the boys and told them that we won three games but we didn't prove anything," Payne said. "We started right back over with: 'Win a game.' That's how we started last year. We've got to win a game and then we can build on that. That is where we are going. We hope to be competitive."
The Trojans host Lincoln on Friday in the season opener. Even with the long absence from competition, Payne said the team will be able to grow from last season. When the team was able to work out, they would do it anywhere they could.
"We are building. We were able to go all the way through with our contact days through October and we were allowed to do some drill work in January and February before we got shut down again," he said. "When we were open again, we started using gym space in the elementary school. The seniors last year stepped up big time and took on some new roles. This year's seniors are in their second year with the system and so they are a little bit further along. They lead a lot by example."
Payne will look to senior Sam Schuette to be one of those leaders on both sides of the ball. As a junior, he was an Apollo All-Conference second-team selection on defense (as a safey) and offense (as a wide receiver). Next season, Schuette will play for the University of Wisconsin-Platteville as a safety.
"Sam is always in the weight room and he works hard. When we started bringing the freshmen to practice back in the summer, Sam was one of the seniors that walked up and helped them when they were having trouble or didn't know a route," Payne said. "He made sure they knew what they were doing and then gave them encouragement. The clapping and cheering for those guys ... he did a great job with that."
With just a little time before graduation, Schuette said he appreciates getting to play this senior season.
"I think we are lucky. A little bit ago, it didn't seem likely that we were going to play. Now all of us have to take advantage of that and leave it all out on the field," he said. "We would be thankful to just have one game. Six games is perfect for us."
The graduation of last season's quarterback Nick Cheney has put junior Jack Nelson under center this season.
"(Jack) has been a quarterback since he's been in fifth grade and last year he was our JV quarterback. He has stepped into a leading role and has really worked hard," Payne said. "Talking with the coaches, I think we will be pretty balanced in our running and passing."
Schuette and fellow senior receiver Brayden Rennels will be Nelson's key aerial weapons. He will be handing off to senior Cory Spour at tailback.
"(Jack) is really smart and he's got a strong arm. He can make some good reads and is fast. He can do it all," Schuette said.
The Trojans will finish the season in Week 6 against Mattoon in the Coles County Clash. There is the possibility of moving the game to Eastern Illinois' O'Brien Field, but wherever it is played, Schuette said he's happy to be able to play in front of the fans.
"The community support is one of the things I love about football. Fifty people would have been great but 900 people is awesome. We are lucky to have one person," he said. "The big thing about this season is being thankful for what we have because we are lucky to have any of this. As we have been getting closer, the nerves have built up. It's not so much nervous but being anxious and ready to go. We are all more than ready to get out there.
"I think (ending the season against Mattoon) is perfect for both of us. For all the years that I've lived here, they have been our rival and it is another first game of the year. The records will be 0-0."
Emotions will be high Friday — for both players and coaches.
"It has been a long anticipated Friday. When we did stuff out here on Friday nights for our 7-on-7s and I walked out on the field with the music playing, I was pretty much as excited as I could be if it was a regular game," Payne said. "I'm sure there will be a lot of emotions because we knew how close we came to not having this. Emotions will be stirred up."
