Watch now: Here's a look at all the football teams in the Apollo Conference

Despite 16 months since the last football game, the Apollo Conference could play out this year much like it did in 2019 — with Mount Zion and Effingham dominating the conference.

The Braves bring back their unstoppable passing attack that led them to an unbeaten regular season last year, while the Hearts have two of the best offensive players in the conference, and a fierce defensive line.

But Taylorville could also be in the mix, and Mattoon and Charleston should both be improved from last year. Here's a look at the area teams in the conference:

Charleston Trojans

HEAD COACH: Jerry Payne

LAST SEASON: 3-6

PLAYERS TO WATCH: Ty Cortney (Sr., LB/WR), Sam Schuette (Sr., WR/DB), Brody Rankin (Jr., OL/DL), Damion Cox (Sr., OL/DL), Brayden Rennels (Sr., WR/DB), Peyton Daughtery (Sr., OL/DL), Blake Dukeman (Sr., OL/DL), Conor Woodley (Jr., K/P), Ethan Blatnik (Sr., OL/DL), Wade Wright (Jr., RB/LB), Drew Methany (Sr., OL/DL), Nate Shrader (Jr. RB/LB), Cory Spour (Sr., RB/DB), Tyler Thompson (Sr., RB/DB), Jack Nelson (QB)