Watch now: Jordan Quinn's late score gives Tuscola win over Sullivan-Okaw Valley

SULLIVAN. — Tuscola football has needed some reinforcements at the start of its 2022 football season.

Down seven starters according to coach Andy Romine, Tuscola has leaned on some younger players after losing around half of its starters from last season.

Those players stepped up and Tuscola broke through with a touchdown from Jordan Quinn with 2:21 remaining to get a 28-25 road win over Sullivan-Okaw Valley on Friday at Victory Field.

"I've got a MASH unit of a football team right now," Romine said. "You know, I got some of my best football players that are on crutches, I got one with a broken collarbone."

Those younger players that have stepped up and led Tuscola (3-0) to some early wins haven't had that kind of success at lower levels.

“The amazing thing is this group of kids never won much for us, like in their younger years," Romine said. "And they've made themselves to a point where they've got an opportunity to make plays. The backups who never saw the field, even when they were losing, now they're in varsity football games making plays."

Romine said he’d venture to guess that some classes hadn’t won more than a couple of games during youth and freshman seasons. Now they’ve taken the baton from previous Tuscola teams and look well on their way to an 11th straight winning season for the program.

"It's because they have a great belief system," Romine said. "And a great work ethic."

Quinn, a first-year starter at quarterback, had three rushing scores and threw for another to lead the Tuscola offense. His first two scores on the ground put Tuscola up 14-0 with 3:44 left in the first.

Sullivan answered with a pair of scores of its own, a 71-yard run from by Aian Fryman and a 4-yard run from quarterback Cooper Christensen.

Quinn found Hunter Branca for a 39-yard score before Christensen answered with a 16-yard touchdown pass to Aiden Ballinger. A couple missed extra points meant Tuscola led 20-19 at halftime.

Those extra points left on the board by Sullivan ended up being the difference in the game, with each team getting in the end zone four times. Sullivan took the lead 25-20 with a 69-yard pass from Christensen to Ballinger with 3:06 left in the third, but couldn’t convert the 2-point conversion afterwards.

Quinn scored near the end of the fourth, and Tuscola got its two-point try after a Sullivan penalty. That try, and going 2-for-3 on extra points as opposed to Sullivan’s mark of 1-for-3, made the difference on the scoreboard.

Tuscola had 422 yards of total offense, but a pair of fumbles, an interception and two fourth-down stops in Sullivan territory that kept the game close and nearly swung the game in Sullivan’s favor.

"We drove the ball down the field, three consecutive drives, and then we'd miss a snap," Romine said. "Or we blocked the wrong way and got tackled for a four-yard loss on something we have the front side."

But Quinn and an offensive line that featured size as well as some new starters came to the rescue and a late score handed Tuscola the road win.

Nevertheless, It was a valiant effort for Sullivan, who lost 56-13 the last time these two programs played. Sullivan is off to a 2-1 start this season, the most wins the program has had in a year since 2016-17.