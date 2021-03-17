Watch now: Mattoon senior running back Zach Shick leads a stable of runners on a ground-focused Green Wave team

Shick's running role will be larger this season and he views himself as more of the power runner while Johnson will beat defenses to the corner.

"I really just got to run at the end of last season but I'm feeling pretty confident about this season. I've been working pretty hard in the offseason and getting prepared for it," Shick said. "A majority of the time I'm trying to bang it through the line but sometimes I'll put a little move on. Jakai is fast and he is really good on the outside. He can make a move and he is hard to get your hands around."

The focus on the run this season is atypical for Johnson.

"I think running the ball will be our strength this year and that's is not normal for me," he said. "That's why I turned the offensive coordinator (duties) over to assist coach (Jarad) Kimbro this season because I'm the 'wing it around the field' kind of guy."

The Green Wave were led by sophomore Jackson Spurgeon under center last year and that year of experience will be tremendously helpful this season.