Watch now: Mattoon senior running back Zach Shick leads a stable of runners on a ground-focused Green Wave team

MATTOON — When Mattoon head football coach Troy Johnson sees his team's senior leader Zach Shick on the field, he is reminded of himself on the gridiron.
Johnson played at Indiana State and was a standout at linebacker. When the 6-0, 195-pound Shick is running the ball or making the defensive play, he plays the game just as Johnson did.
"Zach has stood out and the thing about Zach is that he has fun our here," Johnson said. "During practice, he reminds me a lot of myself. I enjoyed practices and I enjoyed being out on the field because at that point everything that is going on in the world is irrelevant. I could get away from all that stuff."
Shick, along with senior runners Jakai Johnson and Nate Eldridge, will be a strong stable for a Green Wave team looking to bounce back from a 2-7 season.
"Zach is our lead runner and our linebacker and that is why we are doing some stable work in the backfield, so he doesn't have to carry the full load," Johnson said. "We have a group of different types of runners. Our scatback is Jakai Johnson and Nate Eldredge has done a great job for us. Between the three of them, we have some good options."
Shick's running role will be larger this season and he views himself as more of the power runner while Johnson will beat defenses to the corner.
"I really just got to run at the end of last season but I'm feeling pretty confident about this season. I've been working pretty hard in the offseason and getting prepared for it," Shick said. "A majority of the time I'm trying to bang it through the line but sometimes I'll put a little move on. Jakai is fast and he is really good on the outside. He can make a move and he is hard to get your hands around."
The focus on the run this season is atypical for Johnson.
"I think running the ball will be our strength this year and that's is not normal for me," he said. "That's why I turned the offensive coordinator (duties) over to assist coach (Jarad) Kimbro this season because I'm the 'wing it around the field' kind of guy."
The Green Wave were led by sophomore Jackson Spurgeon under center last year and that year of experience will be tremendously helpful this season.
"Sophomores are going to make sophomore mistakes but one of the things you do is stay with them. (Jackson) is a hard worker and a hard kid," Johnson said. "That year under his belt where we could make those mistakes will help him and I think he has really learned and matured. He's a little more confident in what he is doing and we have kept throwing a little bit more at him (in the offense)."
Shick sees Spurgeon's improvement in his leadership qualities. Shick tries to use his own abilities that perfectly fit the scenario.
"I think (Jackson) is really starting to step up. As a sophomore, you really don't have much of a voice and you might not be a confident leader," Shick said. "Coming into this year, he is definitely more outspoken and doing a lot better. I'm a little bit of both. I like to work hard and I like for other people to see that. I like being a vocal leader, as well."
The Green Wave open their season against Mount Zion on the road on Friday. The Braves were undefeated in the regular season last season and will be a contender again for the Apollo Conference title.
"Mount Zion is a good football team and they are well coached. (Head coach Patrick Etherton) does a good job with them and it won't be a walk in the park," Johnson said. "They have a large number of good athletes and we have our work cut out for us. Our kids know that and they will come prepared. Like I've told the kids, work hard, have fun and let the cards fall where they may."
IHSA rules will allow Mattoon to host 20% of their stadium capacity when home games return against Effingham on April 2.
"I'm glad for the athletes and parents. I can't even imagine if my kid was playing and I wasn't able to go watch," Johnson said. "My mom and dad didn't miss a college game that I played in. It fuels us. There is nothing better than a screaming football crowd."
When the Green Wave hit the field, Shick will be in the game for nearly every play. While he loves running the ball, he would choose his defensive time, if he had to pick.
"I really like to fly around and hit people really. It is a fun spot to be in. You get a lot of action," he said. "It's hard to believe the season is here. It was like a snap and now we are here and we are playing this week. I'm sure there will be a little bit of rust, since it has been a long time since we played football, but I think we have been prepared and we will be ready to go."
Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten