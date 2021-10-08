Watch now: Mattoon wins back and forth Coles County Clash over Charleston

CHARLESTON — A Jackson Spurgeon touchdown pass to Derrius White, who made an acrobatic catch on the play, was the final blow for Mattoon against Charleston in a back-and-forth battle that made for a memorable Coles County Clash on Friday.

Played at Eastern Illinois University's O'Brien Field, Charleston grabbed the momentum first. But that momentum changed hands many times before Spurgeon's second TD pass to White of the game, with 5:35 left, gave Mattoon the lead and a 32-27 win.

A rushing touchdown for quarterback Jack Nelson and a pick-6 interception by Trojans linebacker Langdon King had Charleston up 14-0. But Mattoon kept chipping away at the lead.

Spurgeon threw his first of two TDs to White from 39 yards out to make it 14-6 with 1:56 left in the first quarter.

The second quarter was all Mattoon as Spurgeon ran in a score from two yards out and a seven-yard TD run from Taeriek Grace gave the Green Wave the lead 20-14 at halftime.

The second half saw four back-and-forth scores as the lead changed hands between the teams.

Nelson hit Trojans receiver Wyatt Strader tor a 20-yard touchdown to put Charleston up 21-20 early in the third quarter.

Spurgeon ran in his third touchdown of the night from four yards with 20 seconds left in the third quarter to put Mattoon ahead 26-21.

Charleston running back Nate Shrader scored from 12 yards out for the Trojans' final score with 10:17 left in the fourth quarter, making it 27-26.

That set up Spurgeon's second touchdown to White to put Mattoon up for good, 32-27.

The Green Wave (3-4) offense got the ball back with 3:47 left and successfully ran out the clock to seal the victory in front of more than 7,000 fans.

