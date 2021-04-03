Watch now: Photos and videos from Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond's win against Cerro Gordo-Bement
- DAN CHAMNESS For the Herald & Review
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Check out all the scores from Week 3 games around Central Illinois.
Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:
Check out all the final scores from Week 2 games around Central Illinois.
Watch now: A look back at Week 2 in high school football, including Shelbyville's overtime win over Meridian
Shelbyville bounced back from a Week 1 loss with an overtime win against Meridian. Also, Mattoon posted its first win of the year by beating Taylorville.
Class 4A No. 3 Effingham defeated Charelston 34-14 on Friday. Check out photos from the game.
Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:
Mattoon fell to 1-2 on Friday with a 28-0 loss to Effingham. Here are photos from the game.
After Arcola's Week 1 game was canceled, the Purple Riders will take the field on Friday night against Cumberland. Check out photos and videos…
Check out final scores from the first Friday night of the football season.