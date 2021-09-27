Watch now: Shelbyville football stakes claim to No. 2 spot in Central Illinois Conference

WARRENSBURG — On a windy Friday night, Shelbyville football cracked the code and figured out how to slow down the Warrensburg-Latham offense. The Cardinals had scored 159 points in their three games (and one forfeit victory) but were limited to 14 as the Rams defense pressured quarterback Jacob Six and stopped the run in the 21-14 victory.

The win pushed Shelbyville to 4-1, 3-0 CIC as the team staked their claim as the No. 2 team in the Central Illinois Conference, behind undefeated St. Teresa (5-0, 2-0 CIC).

"It was a big win for us tonight and it gets us closer to a possible spot in the playoffs. It was huge for us," Shelbyville senior Rope Hatfield said.

Hatfield is a major catalyst in the Rams jump forward this season from a 2-4 record in the shortened spring season. The Rams look to him on defense — he led the team with seven tackles on Friday — and is a running and receiving threat, scoring a touchdown each way against Warrensburg.

"I like being a help to the team. I think of myself as a team player and I'm just here to help the team and make everyone around me improve," Hatfield said. "I want to help the underclassman improve and get them ready for next year when I'm gone."

In the other CIC games on Friday, St. Teresa traveled three hours north for a non-conference game following Clinton's forfeit due to COVID. The Bulldogs remained undefeated by beating Durand/Pecatonica 28-22. The Rivermen had been undefeated and were receiving votes in Class 3A AP top 10 poll. Tuscola improved to 2-3 with a 20-14 victory over Class 1A No. 3 Central A&M, who fell to 3-2 on the season. Meridian improved to 3-2 with a forfeit win from Sullivan-Okaw Valley canceling their season.

Warrensburg (4-1) was looking to remain undefeated on Friday and had an opportunity to tie the score with a final drive after getting the ball with two minutes left in the game. The Rams defense held strong, and the Cardinals chances ended after being unable to convert on a fourth down. Hatfield, who had been on the field for a huge majority of the game, was feeling energized in the game's final moments.

"I was feeling good. I knew we could get them stopped and we did. That was the biggest play for us," he said. "I think we are doing great. Our defense is stopping the ball when we need to. Our defense has improved a lot since (our Week 1 loss to Cumberland). We have stopped the run like we needed to. Our pass defense can be a little sketchy sometimes but we can stop the pass when we need to."

Week 1 saw a 51-28 loss to Toledo Cumberland on the road and Duckett views that game as ancient history for the team.

"I'm really happy with how we have bounced back from that loss. It is hard Week 1 to play an opponent that you never see or know what to expect," he said. "We gave up some specials teams plays there and some key third downs. We are really coming together. We have a lot of new guys playing and some sophomores who didn't have a lot of varsity experience and every week they are getting that experience."

Duckett said he is trying to find a Week 7 opponent for the originally scheduled game against Sullivan. He said that there have been discussions with Flora, who had an open date following the cancelation of Vienna-Goreville's varsity season, but a final determination had not been made yet. If the Rams end up not playing and taking the forfeit win, they would be fully rested with a possibly undefeated St. Teresa coming to Shelbyville for a game with gigantic conference championship implications.

"It is one week at a time and we have Meridian next week and it always is a challenge. We won in overtime last year, so it was really close and they have some really good athletes," Duckett said. "It is always a worry when you have athletes like their twins — running back Graham and wide receiver Grant Meisenhelter — who are fast and they can score at anytime."

Although the game was within one score for nearly all of its entirety, the Rams had several opportunities that would have put it out of reach early. It is that point that Duckett will be focusing on as he prepares the team for Meridian in Week 6.

"In the first half, we had the ball three different times inside the 20 and we didn't score on any of them," Duckett said. "We've got to finish drives when we have short fields like that. We have got to clean some things up and when we do that, we will be in much better shape."

Said Hatfield: "We can improve every day, every minute, every practice. We always have room for improvement."

