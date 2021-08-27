Week 1 football scores from around Central Illinois

Big 12
Peoria Notre Dame at Metamora
Normal Community at Bloomington
Champaign Centennial at Urbana
Champaign Central at Danville
Central State 8
Eisenhower at Springfield Southeast
Normal University at MacArthur
Springfield at Chatham Glenwood
Rochester at Jacksonville
Springfield SHG at Springfield Lanphier
Illini Prairie
Pontiac at Central Catholic
Rantoul at Olympia
Prairie Central at Tolono Unity
Paxton-Buckley-Loda at Chillicothe IVC
Monticello at St. Joseph-Ogden
Sangamo
Auburn at Maroa-Forsyth
Athens at New Berlin
PORTA at Williamsville
Pittsfield at Pleasant Plains
Riverton at Virden North Mac
South Central
Vandalia at Pana
Gillespie at Litchfield
Hillsboro at Greenville
Staunton at Piasa Southwestern
Non-conference
Peoria High at Peoria Richwoods
Peoria Manual at Peotone
O'Fallon at Normal West
Eureka at Roxana
Deer Creek-Mackinaw vs. Ridgeview/Lexington at Lexington
Fieldcrest at Aurora Christian
Villa Grove at Fisher
Tri-County at Heyworth
Central A&M at LeRoy
Clinton at Lincoln
Salt Fork at Dwight
East Peoria at Streator
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond at Downs Tri-Valley
Cerro Gordo-Bement at Harrisburg
Tremont at Sangamon Valley
El Paso-Gridley at Meridian
Shelbyville at Cumberland
Nokomis at Sullivan
Tuscola at Arcola
Warrensburg-Latham at Argenta-Oreana
Effingham at St. Teresa
Mattoon at Troy Triad
Bartonville Limestone at Mount Zion, 7:30 p.m.
Mount Vernon at Taylorville
Robinson at Charleston, canceled
8-man north
Lowpoint-Washburn at Flanagan-Cornell
8-man south
LSA at Kincaid South Fork
Pawnee at Martinsville
SATURDAY
Non-conference
Carlinville at GCMS
8-man south
Blue Ridge at Danville Schlarman