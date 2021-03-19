 Skip to main content
Week 1 high school football scores from around Central Illinois
Week 1 high school football scores from around Central Illinois

Bloomington-Normal-area

Monticello 20, Central Catholic 7 (final)

Normal Community 14, Normal West 0 (4th Q)

Bloomington 13, Quincy Notre Dame 7 (4th Q)

Coal City 48, Streator 0 (final)

Apollo Conference

Charleston 54, Lincoln 0 (final)

Effingham 21, Mahomet-Seymour 7 (final)

Mount Zion 21, Mattoon 7 (final)

Taylorville 40, Pontiac 0 (final)

Central Illinois Conference

St. Teresa 56, Clinton 0 (final)

Meridian 34, Sullivan-Okaw Valley 28 (4th Q)

Lincoln Prairie Conference

Cerro Gordo-Bement 33, Villa Grove-Heritage 14 (final)

Cumberland 21, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 16 (final)

Other Decatur-area games

MacArthur 35, Springfield Southeast 14 (final)

Gillespie 14, Pana 14 (OT)

