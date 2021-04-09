Week 4 high school football scores from around Central Illinois

AREA
Chatham Glenwood 21, MacArthur 0 (half)
Maroa-Forsyth 32, Virden North Mac 14 (half)
Pana 14, Vandalia 12 (3rd)
Central Catholic 27, Pontiac 6 (2nd)
University High 10, Lanphier 0 (2nd)
Peoria High 22, Bloomington 14 (half)
Normal Community 24, Danville 0 (half)
PBL 12, Dwight 8 (2nd)
Manteno 48, Streator 0 (4th)
SHG 35, Rochester 13 (2nd)
Mattoon at Monticello (Saturday, 2 p.m.)
ILLINI PRAIRIE
Prairie Central 26, IVC 0 (half)
Olympia 16, Rantoul 0 (2nd)
HEART OF ILLINOIS
Eureka 24, Tri-Valley 14 (half)
GCMS 21, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 0 (2nd)
El Paso-Gridley 0, Fieldcrest 0 (2nd)
LeRoy at Heyworth
Ridgeview at Fisher
Oblong at Tremont
Apollo
Mahomet-Seymour 7, Charelston 0 (1st)
Taylorville at Effingham (canceled)
Mount Zion 65, Lincoln 0 (half)
Central Illnois
Meridian 14, Clinton 14 (half)
St. Teresa 62, Shelbyville 6 (2nd)
Central A&M 34, Sullivan-Okaw Valley 0 (half)
Tuscola 10, Warrensburg-Latham 8 (3rd)
Lincoln Prairie
Arcola 14, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 10 (half)
Argenta-Oreana 22, Cerro Gordo-Bement 20 (half)
Villa Grove-Heritage 7, Sangamon Valley 6 (2nd)
Tri-County at Cumberland