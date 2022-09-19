Week 4 high school rewind: Shelbyville posts big win against Tuscola

SHELBYVILLE — The Shelbyville offense was explosive again, with the Rams running for nearly 300 yards to defeat Tuscola 40-6, and remain undefeated, on Friday.

Quarterback Brody Boehm had five touchdowns (three rushing, two passing) and ran for 168 yards on 19 carries. Boehm was 6-for-10 passing for 167 yards. Running back Wil Fox had 107 yards on 17 carries and a touchdown.

"Offensively, we were able to move the ball and we ran the ball effectively. We mixed in some passes and got a few big plays out of that as well," Shelbyville head coach Bill Duckett said. "Brody had a great game and we ran the ball a little bit more than we had the last week or two."

Senior receiver Ty Brachbill finished with five catches for 103 yards and a touchdown. Kade Allen had 65 yards receiving and a score.

Shelbyville was able to limit Tuscola's offense to 64 yards rushing and 51 yards passing. Linebacker Brody Hancock led the Rams with seven tackles for a loss.

"We played a pretty good game, especially defensively. We had a pretty good game plan coming in and the kids followed through," Duckett said. "We were successful in terms of stopping them from getting any momentum going. Brody made a lot of tackles and it seemed like he was constantly making plays in the backfield. It was across the board a great effort."

Shelbyville (4-0) hosts Warrensburg-Latham (2-2) in Week 5.

Not enough offense

Mattoon couldn't muster enough offense to be competitive and Effingham slowly wore the Green Wave defense down in Mattoon's 34-0 loss to the Hearts.

The Green Wave (1-3, 1-2 Apollo) trailed just 13-0 at half, but starting QB Slater Trier threw two interceptions, and after a breakout game against Taylorville in Week 2, Taeriek Grace managed just 30 yards rushing on 13 carries, which led the team. Logan Blackburn managed five catches for 60 yards, but was kept out of the end zone.

Though Mattoon's defense didn't make it easy on Effingham (2-2, 2-1), the Hearts did rack up 219 yards rushing on 50 carries. Evan Waymouth led the way with Evan Waymouth 82 yards and two TDs. The Green Wave defense avoided giving up the big play in the passing game, but Effingham QB Tanner Pontious was 10-of-12 passing for 84 yards and a TD.

Mattoon will have another tough opponent Friday when it travels to 3-1 Collinsville — a 35-14 winner against Charleston last week.

Rough start

Charleston couldn't overcome a three touchdown deficit in the first half and lost to Collinsville 35-14, falling to 0-4.

The Trojans managed to muster some offense from second quarter on, with Brett Spour connecting twice with receiver Luke Bonnstetter to twice cut Collinsville's lead to two scores.

But Charleston couldn't make much of a dent in the running game, with just 131 yards on 27 carries, including three fumbles.

Spour finished 11-of-26 for 160 yards and two TDs.

Life won't get any easier for Charleston, which travels to state-ranked and conference leading Mahomet-Seymour (4-0) in Week 5.

Quick hits