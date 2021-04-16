 Skip to main content
Week 5 high school football scores from around Central Illinois
Sports reporter Matthew Flaten talks about some of the top Week 5 local high school football games, including Maroa-Forsyth hosting Williamsville on Saturday, St. Teresa at Warrensburg-Latham, Central A&M at Shelbyville, Rochester at MacArthur, and Monticello at Stanford Olympia. 

AREA

Fairbury Prairie Central 33, Pontiac 0 (half)

Peoria High 28, Normal West 19 (half)

Quincy Notre Dame 16, Normal Community 0 (half)

St. Joseph-Ogden 22, Central Catholic 3 (3rd)

Rochester 56, MacArthur 25 (2nd)

Monticello 21, Stanford Olympia 12 (half)

Athens 12, North Mac 7 (3rd)

SHG 56, Lanphier 0 (half)

Tolono Unity 19, Mahomet-Seymour 14 (half)

Williamsville at Maroa-Forsyth, Saturday at 2 p.m. 

APOLLO

Charleston at Taylorville (Saturday, 5 p.m.)

Effingham 20, Mount Zion 14 (half)

Mattoon 15, Lincoln 6 (3rd)

CENTRAL ILLINOIS CONFERENCE

Clinton 19, Sullivan 6 (3rd)

St. Teresa 42, Warrensburg-Latham 0 (3rd)

Tuscola 28, Meridian 6 (3rd)

Shelbyville 17, Central A&M 14 (half)

LINCOLN PRAIRIE

Arcola 35, Cerro Gordo-Bement 6 (half)

Cumberland 35, Argenta-Oreana 0 (3rd)

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond at Sangamon Valley

Villa Grove-Heritage at Tri-County

