Week 5 high school football scores from around Central Illinois

AREA
Fairbury Prairie Central 33, Pontiac 0 (half)
Peoria High 28, Normal West 19 (half)
Quincy Notre Dame 16, Normal Community 0 (half)
St. Joseph-Ogden 22, Central Catholic 3 (3rd)
Rochester 56, MacArthur 25 (2nd)
Monticello 21, Stanford Olympia 12 (half)
Athens 12, North Mac 7 (3rd)
SHG 56, Lanphier 0 (half)
Tolono Unity 19, Mahomet-Seymour 14 (half)
Williamsville at Maroa-Forsyth, Saturday at 2 p.m.
APOLLO
Charleston at Taylorville (Saturday, 5 p.m.)
Effingham 20, Mount Zion 14 (half)
Mattoon 15, Lincoln 6 (3rd)
CENTRAL ILLINOIS CONFERENCE
Clinton 19, Sullivan 6 (3rd)
St. Teresa 42, Warrensburg-Latham 0 (3rd)
Tuscola 28, Meridian 6 (3rd)
Shelbyville 17, Central A&M 14 (half)
LINCOLN PRAIRIE
Arcola 35, Cerro Gordo-Bement 6 (half)
Cumberland 35, Argenta-Oreana 0 (3rd)
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond at Sangamon Valley
Villa Grove-Heritage at Tri-County