Week 5 high school rewind: Cumberland takes control in the Lincoln Prairie

ARCOLA — Ross McBride scampered into the end zone with under three minutes to go and Cumberland rode home with a 38-28 win over Arcola (2-3) to move to 3-0 in Lincoln Prairie Conference play.

That result seemed like a formality with the Pirates up 31-7 late in the third, but the Purple Riders fought back and their comeback attempt gave Cumberland (3-2) all it could handle.

A rushing score from Tanner Thomas and a two-point conversion cut the lead to 16. The next possession, on a fourth-and-inches, Arcola jumped all over Cumberland’s pitch play to force a turnover on downs.

Thomas threw for a score a couple of plays later before a failed two-point conversion. Then an onside kick in the pouring rain slipped through the hands of a Cumberland return man and bounced onto the turf and in the arms of an Arcola player with 7:35 left.

Two minutes later Thomas was in the end zone again with a 2-yard run and Cumberland’s lead was 31-28 with 5:35 left. Thomas finished with three total scores.

Thomas had the Pirates on the ropes after a couple mistakes, but veteran players righted the ship.

"You just kind of felt the momentum switch and that's what happens in high school football," Cumberland coach Lucas Watkins said. "You never know what to expect from play to play. I mean, I myself made a couple of questionable decisions that allowed them to get momentum and I just told the kids, I thanked them for kind of bailing me out for not being real smart in some situations. I was proud of the kids for that."

McBride was the catalyst on a rainy night. He had four total scores and was able to break the tackles of pursuing Purple Riders defenders time and time again, and that ended up being a backbreaker on multiple drives for the Arcola defense.

“He’s just that kid,” Watkins said. “He’s a hard-nosed kid.”

Arcola had its two-game winning streak snapped, but its playoff hopes remain alive.

"We'll have to get better and look at the film," Lindsey said. "We were in the right position. We just didn't make plays when we needed to."

Thomas thriving at QB

Thomas showed some good signs in his fifth start as the team’s quarterback. He also was the kick returner for most of the night and played defensive back. The sophomore, who is committed to pitch at Louisville, will be a key part of Arcola’s attack for years to come.

“I think he's grown a lot from week one to where he is now," Lindsey said. "And I think his future is so bright. He's such a good kid and a great athlete and a great teammate and he's just outstanding, and it's fun to coach him."

Rams in the playoffs

Shelbyville (5-0) shut out Warrensburg-Latham 46-0 and was led by quarterback Brody Boehm, who had three passing and one rushing touchdown. Boehm finished with 63 yards rushing and 109 yards passing. Running back Wil Fox had 71 yards rushing and receiver Kade Allen led the team with 57 yards passing and a score.

Tough night for Mattoon, Charleston

Both Mattoon and Charleston were on the road Friday, and both came home with losses.

At Collinsville, Jerry Richardson had 141 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 10 carries in the Kahoks' 43-3 win. The Green Wave fell to 1-4, with just one more loss eliminating the team from playoff contention.

At Apollo-leading Mahomet-Seymour, Wyatt Bohm threw for 195 yards and three TDs in the Bulldogs' 55-14 win against Charleston. The Trojans got two touchdown runs from Brett Spour, but were eliminated from playoff contention at 0-5.