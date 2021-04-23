Week 6 high school football scores from around Central Illinois

Apollo
Charleston 27, Mattoon 0 (half)
Effingham 43, Lincoln 0 (3rd)
Mahomet-Seymour 35, Taylorville 0 (half)
Mount Zion at Chillicothe IVC
Central Illinois
Central A&M 35, Clinton 0 (half)
St. Teresa 34, Meridian 10 (half)
Tuscola 42, Shelbyville 13 (half)
Warrensburg-Latham 34, Sullivan-Okaw Valley 6 (2nd)
Lincoln Prairie
Arcola 14, Villa Grove-Heritage 0 (1st)
Argenta-Oreana at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond
Cerro Gordo-Bement at Cumberland
Sangamon Valley/Tri-City at Tri-County
Others
Normal West 0, Normal Community 0 (half)
Prairie Central 33, Central Catholic 7 (half)
MacArthur 41, Peoria Manual 0 (4th)
Rochester 22, Glenwood 0 (1st)
Jacksonville 28, University High 0 (half)
SHG 41, Springfield 12 (2nd)
St. Joseph-Ogden at Monticello (Saturday)
Olympia at Pontiac
Maroa-Forsyth 48, Auburn 0 (half)
Williamsville 39, Athens 8 (half)
Pleasant Plains 7, Pittsfield 2 (half)
Pana 28, Staunton 0 (half)
Momence 22, Dwight 0 (half)
Robinson 47, Marshall 20 (half)
Newton 41, Lawrenceville 6 (half)
Nokomis 20, Red Bud 0 (2nd)