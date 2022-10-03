Week 6 rewind: Charleston posts first win of the season

Charleston has shown signs of playing good football all season, but finally managed to put it together for a whole game on Friday to post its first win of the season, highlighting Week 6 in high school football.

Trojans' defense shines

Charleston picked off five passes in its 27-8 win at Taylorville, led by two picks from Chet Shrader.

The Trojans, which improved to 1-5 overall, 1-3 in the Apollo Conference, took a 6-0 lead after one quarter, then exploded for three touchdowns in the second quarter to take complete control.

Jeremiah Hayes rushed for 101 yards and Luke Nelson had three catches for 59 yards for Charleston, which will play Mattoon at Eastern Illinois' O'Brien Field at 7 p.m. Friday for the Coles County Clash.

Taylorville fell to 1-5, 0-4 in the Apollo.

Mattoon struggles

When one thing goes well, another doesn't for the Mattoon football team this season.

On a night when the Green Wave rushed for more than 200 yards and got contributions from three different backs, Mattoon got just 34 yards through the air in a 27-7 loss to Lincoln.

Mattoon fell to 1-5, 1-3 in the Apollo. Lincoln improved to 3-3, 2-2 in the Apollo, and remains alive for its first playoff appearance since 1984. Lincoln has back-to-back home games against Effingham (3-3) in Week 7 and then Taylorville (1-5) in Week 8. The Railers finish their season in a non-conference matchup against Troy Triad (3-3).

Cale Kimbro led the three-headed Mattoon rushing attack with 11 carries for 70 yards and a TD. Deaiden Arnold had 67 yards on nine carries and Taeriek Grace had 65 yards on 16 carries.

Mattoon will play Charleston at Eastern Illinois' O'Brien Field at 7 p.m. Friday for the Coles County Clash.

Tri-County posts win

Gaige Cox had 125 yards and two touchdowns on five catches and added 31 yards on eight carries in Tri-County's 18-12 win against Argenta-Oreana.

Tyler Vonlanken added 64 yards 18 carries. Garrett Pollock through for 164 yards. Levi Eads had nine tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery.

Arcola hangs on

The Purple Riders' defense excelled in a 28-12 win against Sangamon Valley/Tri-City.

Austin Kutz had 12 tackles, Michael Gauna had a sack in addition to a TD run and Daniel Galaviz picked off a pass.