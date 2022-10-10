Week 7 rewind: Charleston wins Coles County Clash

CHARLESTON — In one of the more entertaining Coles County Clashes since the teams began meeting annually again in 2012, Charleston roared back from an early deficit to beat Mattoon 35-14 on Friday.

After Mattoon took a 14-13 lead on a Deaiden Arnold 25-yard touchdown run, Charleston scored the game's final three touchdowns in easily the Trojans' best performance of the season.

Charleston, which won its second straight to improve to 2-5, 2-3 in the Apollo, got big games out of both its running and passing games. Jeremiah Hayes rushed 16 times for 135 yards and two touchdowns and also had five catches for 81 yards and a TD. Brett Spour completed 13 of 20 passes for 246 yards and two TDs, and also rushed for 44 yards and a score. Luke Nelson caught five passes for 89 yards and a TD.

After falling behind 14-13, Charleston scored two end the half on a 5-yard TD from Spour to Nelson to regain the lead at half. Then, in the third quarter, Spour found Hayes for a 66-yard TD to make it 28-14.

Mattoon (1-6, 1-4 Apollo) once again had success on the ground, with Taeriek Grace rushing 12 times for 82 yards and Arnold nine times for 77 yards. But even with Cale Kimbro taking over duties at quarterback, the passing game struggled. Kimbro was 5-of-17 for 79 yards and an interception. Former QB Slater Trier was the team's leading receiver with 64 yards on three catches. Trier also threw a pass that was intercepted.

This Friday, Charleston will host Mount Zion (5-2, 4-1 Apollo) on its Senior Night, while Mattoon will host conference-leading and Class 3A No. 3 Mahomet-Seymour (7-0, 5-0).

Shelbyville to play for title

Shelbyville scored 24 points in the first quarter against Sullivan-Okaw Valley, going on to win 46-14.

Rams receiver Ty Brachbill had two punt returns for a touchdown (from 87 and 47 yards) and added 55 yards receiving and another score.

Running back Wil Fox had 108 rushing and a score and quarterback Brody Boehm was 8-for-19 for 119 yards passing and two touchdowns. Boehm added 30 yards rushing and another score.