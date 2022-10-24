Week 9 Rewind: Charleston wins final game to finish on four-game win streak

SALEM — Heading into Week 6, it was hard to picture Charleston's football season finishing on a high note.

The Trojans were 0-5 and heading into a final stretch against teams they'd went 1-3 against last year.

But when Chet Schrader got his hand on a 2-point conversion pass after Salem had scored with 24.3 seconds left to cut Charleston's lead to 14-13 on Friday, the Trojans completed their fourth straight win to end the season.

Charleston (4-5, 3-3 Apollo) was led once again by running back Jeremiah Hayes, who did both on the ground and in the receiving game. He rushed 15 times for 95 yards, and caught four passes for 92 yards and a touchdown.

While the Charleston offense did enough to win, it was the Trojans' defense that controlled the game. Ben Coffey had 12 tackles, including two tackles for loss, and Alex Stout had 11, including two for loss. Luke Nelson had eight tackles and a sack.

Mattoon didn't fare as well in its final game, falling to Marion 42-20. Like most teams, the Green Wave had no answer for Marion's Jordyn Beverly, who rushed for 265 yards and six touchdowns on 21 carries.

Mattoon (1-8) did find some success on offense, with Deaiden Arnold rushing for 81 yards on 10 carries, and Slater Trier throwing for 182 yards and a touchdown, and also rushing for a TD.

Playoff times

In total, three JG-TC-area teams qualified for the 2022 playoffs. All teams are in the South brackets.

In Class 1A, No. 6 Cumberland (7-2) hosts No. 11 Rushville-Industry (6-3) at 2 p.m. Saturday.

In Class 2A, No. 10 Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond (7-2) heads to No. 7 Vandalia (7-2) on Saturday at 2 p.m., and No. 14 Belleville Althoff (5-4) goes to No. 3 Shelbyville (8-1) for a 4 p.m. game on Saturday.

In the 8-man football playoffs, No. 16 Martinsville (4-5) will play Decatur Lutheran/Mount Pulaski (9-0) in Decatur at 7 p.m. Friday.

Getting to 256 teams

Each season, the emphasis is on teams to get that all-important fifth win to become playoff eligible. This year however, the IHSA needed to dip into teams that were 4-5 to get to that magic number of 256 teams (eight classes of 32 teams).

Buffalo Grove, a north Chicago suburb team, qualified for the playoffs with a 4-5 record. The Bison had an opponents' win total of 56, the highest among playoff teams this season. Charleston, by comparison, finished with 38 opponents' wins.

Big improvement

Clinton and Sullivan-Okaw Valley battled on Friday, with the Redskins hoping to get to five wins and make the playoffs after suffering five straight winless seasons.

The game featured five lead changes as the Maroons won 28-20, ending Sullivan's playoff hopes. Sullivan has a young offensive core returning with sophomore quarterback Cooper Christensen, sophomore running back Aian Fryman and junior receivers Kyle Corkill and Aiden Ballinger all returning next season.