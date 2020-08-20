Area golf roundup: Charleston boys fall short; Charleston girls win quadrangular; Casey-Westfield and Shelbyville fall

The Charleston boys' golf team began its season against perenial power Effingham St. Anthony and lost 161-166 at the Charleston Country Club Thursday.
"166 is good score, just not good enough tonight," said Charleston coach Scoitt Dow.
Pierson Smith led the Trojans with a 37, which was second overall. Other scores for CHS were Jackson Becker, Josh Will and Cade Landrus ahd 41, 43 and 45s respectively, while Logan Beals and Sam Schuette finished with 47s.
Charleston gtirls win quadrangular
CHARLESTON — Stacy Zerbst not only led Charleston to a quadrangular victory, but also was the individual medalist with a 41 at South Side Country Club Wednesday. The Lady Trojans fired a 194, beating second place Monticello by 16 strokes. Taylorville had a 230 and Mount Zion, the host school, finished with a 240.
Hannah Harpster was third overall with a 45, while Tayrn Pearson was sixth with a 53 for Charleston, who also had a 55 by Rileigh Babbs, a 57 by Madeline Sanders and a 66 by Malia Hodges.
The Lady Trojans are 3-0.
Casey falls to Lawrenceville
LAWRENCEVILLE — Casey-Westfield dropped a dual boys golf match to Lawrenceville 158-186 Wednesday.
Hayen Orrell led the Warriors with a 41, while the girls were led by Tori Yates with a 51. There was not enough girls for team scores.
Other boys' scores were: Austin Rodgers 45 Blake Ramsey 49, Ethan Hickos 51, Mason Roberts 52 and Lucas Oakley 55, while other girls scores were Maya Redman 60 and Lucy Weinberger 62.
Grabb shoots a 40
FINDLAY — The Shelbyille boys golf team finished third in a quadrangular Wednesday at Eagle Creek with a 200. Ramsey won with a 184, while Clinton, the host school, had a 192.
The Rams' Matthew Grabb, a junior, led all golfers with a 4 over par 40.
