Area golf roundup: Charleston boys fall short; Charleston girls win quadrangular; Casey-Westfield and Shelbyville fall

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Charleston boys' golf team began its season against perenial power Effingham St. Anthony and lost 161-166 at the Charleston Country Club Thursday.

"166 is good score, just not good enough tonight," said Charleston coach Scoitt Dow.

Pierson Smith led the Trojans with a 37, which was second overall. Other scores for CHS were Jackson Becker, Josh Will and Cade Landrus ahd 41, 43 and 45s respectively, while Logan Beals and Sam Schuette finished with 47s.

Charleston gtirls win quadrangular

CHARLESTON — Stacy Zerbst not only led Charleston to a quadrangular victory, but also was the individual medalist with a 41 at South Side Country Club Wednesday. The Lady Trojans fired a 194, beating second place Monticello by 16 strokes. Taylorville had a 230 and Mount Zion, the host school, finished with a 240.

Hannah Harpster was third overall with a 45, while Tayrn Pearson was sixth with a 53 for Charleston, who also had a 55 by Rileigh Babbs, a 57 by Madeline Sanders and a 66 by Malia Hodges.

The Lady Trojans are 3-0.

Casey falls to Lawrenceville