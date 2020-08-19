Area golf roundup: Charleston girls win quadrangular; Casey-Westfield and Shelbyville fall

CHARLESTON — Stacy Zerbst not only led Charleston to a quadrangular victory, but also was the individual medalist with a 41 at South Side Country Club Wednesday. The Lady Trojans fired a 194, beating second place Monticello by 16 strokes. Taylorville had a 230 and Mount Zion, the host school, finished with a 240.
Hannah Harpster was third overall with a 45, while Tayrn Pearson was sixth with a 53 for Charleston, who also had a 55 by Rileigh Babbs, a 57 by Madeline Sanders and a 66 by Malia Hodges.
The Lady Trojans are 3-0.
Casey falls to Lawrenceville
LAWRENCEVILLE — Casey-Westfield dropped a dual boys golf match to Lawrenceville 158-186 Wednesday.
Hayen Orrell led the Warriors with a 41, while the girls were led by Tori Yates with a 51. There was not enough girls for team scores.
Other boys' scores were: Austin Rodgers 45 Blake Ramsey 49, Ethan Hickos 51, Mason Roberts 52 and Lucas Oakley 55, while other girls scores were Maya Redman 60 and Lucy Weinberger 62.
Grabb shoots a 40
FINDLAY — The Shelbyille boys golf team finished third in a quadrangular Wednesday at Eagle Creek with a 200. Ramsey won with a 184, while Clinton, the host school, had a 192.
The Rams' Matthew Grabb, a junior, led all golfers with a 4 over par 40.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!