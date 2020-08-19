Area golf roundup: Charleston girls win quadrangular; Casey-Westfield and Shelbyville fall

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — Stacy Zerbst not only led Charleston to a quadrangular victory, but also was the individual medalist with a 41 at South Side Country Club Wednesday. The Lady Trojans fired a 194, beating second place Monticello by 16 strokes. Taylorville had a 230 and Mount Zion, the host school, finished with a 240.

Hannah Harpster was third overall with a 45, while Tayrn Pearson was sixth with a 53 for Charleston, who also had a 55 by Rileigh Babbs, a 57 by Madeline Sanders and a 66 by Malia Hodges.

The Lady Trojans are 3-0.

Casey falls to Lawrenceville

LAWRENCEVILLE — Casey-Westfield dropped a dual boys golf match to Lawrenceville 158-186 Wednesday.

Hayen Orrell led the Warriors with a 41, while the girls were led by Tori Yates with a 51. There was not enough girls for team scores.

Other boys' scores were: Austin Rodgers 45 Blake Ramsey 49, Ethan Hickos 51, Mason Roberts 52 and Lucas Oakley 55, while other girls scores were Maya Redman 60 and Lucy Weinberger 62.

Grabb shoots a 40