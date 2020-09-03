Area/local roundp: Charleston boys and girls golf teams win

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON --Pierson Smith led the Charleston boys' golf team with a 37 as the Trojans improved to 5-4. CHS finished with a 157, while Charleston, a team they lost to last week at Mattoon, had 167 and Paris finished with a 171.

Jackson Becker and Cade Landrus had 39's for the Trojans, while Logan Beals had 42 and Josh Will a 43. Patrick Phillips and Payton Daugherty shot 45s.

Charleston girls win triangular, now 7-0

CHARLESTON — Hannah Harpster shot a team-leading 44 as Charleston improved to 7-0 with victories over Mattoon and Effingham, which finished in a tie for second with a 208.

Mattoon’s Callan Haldorsen was the individual medalist with a 43.

Other scores for the Lady Trojans in the match played at the Charleston Country Club were Rileigh Babbs with a 45, Stacey Zerbst with a 46 and Taryn Pearson had a 49. Madeline Sanders finished with a 50, while Malia Hodges had a 51. Tesa Brown shot a 59 and Jessica Logue rounded out the scoring with a 65.

Mattoon’s Kenzi Bratton shot a 54, Berit Haldorsen a 55, Xylia Greeson a 56, Julia Morton a 63 and Carrigan Hyland finished with a 66.

Charleston nips Shelbyville in tennis, 5-4