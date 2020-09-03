Area/local roundp: Charleston boys and girls golf teams win

CHARLESTON --Pierson Smith led the Charleston boys' golf team with a 37 as the Trojans improved to 5-4. CHS finished with a 157, while Charleston, a team they lost to last week at Mattoon, had 167 and Paris finished with a 171.
Jackson Becker and Cade Landrus had 39's for the Trojans, while Logan Beals had 42 and Josh Will a 43. Patrick Phillips and Payton Daugherty shot 45s.
Charleston girls win triangular, now 7-0
CHARLESTON — Hannah Harpster shot a team-leading 44 as Charleston improved to 7-0 with victories over Mattoon and Effingham, which finished in a tie for second with a 208.
Mattoon’s Callan Haldorsen was the individual medalist with a 43.
Other scores for the Lady Trojans in the match played at the Charleston Country Club were Rileigh Babbs with a 45, Stacey Zerbst with a 46 and Taryn Pearson had a 49. Madeline Sanders finished with a 50, while Malia Hodges had a 51. Tesa Brown shot a 59 and Jessica Logue rounded out the scoring with a 65.
Mattoon’s Kenzi Bratton shot a 54, Berit Haldorsen a 55, Xylia Greeson a 56, Julia Morton a 63 and Carrigan Hyland finished with a 66.
Charleston nips Shelbyville in tennis, 5-4
CHARLESTON — In a close match it came down to doubles and Maci Mayhall and Clara Cox partnered for the No. 3 doubles team which beat Shelbyville’s Trinity Turner and Aleah Wallis 8-7, 7-3 to win the match 5-4 Wednesday. It was the first dual match win for Mayhall and Cox.
“Everyone gave a good effort and we are seeing improvement,” said Charleston coach Eric Selstad.
Also picking up their first wins of the year in singles, which the Lady Trojans took four of six matches, were Emma Amaya (def. Camryn Durbin 7-5, 6-3), Lyla Long (def Turner 6-4, 4-6, 10-8) and Kaylie Hutton (def. Delany Keown 6-4, 5-7, 10-5).
Shelbyville’s Durbin and Georgia Davis, who also won her singles match, teamed up to win at No. 2 doubles over Long and Amaya 8-7, 7-2.
Rogers is the medalist again as Sullivan boy’s golf team wins quadrangular
CLINTON — Sullivan’s Drew Rogers continues to earn individual medalist honors. Tuesday he shot a 2-over par 37 at the Clinton Country Club as the Redskins finished with a 165. Sullivan topped Decatur St. Teresa (178), Clinton (199) and Central A&M (216).
Leyton Ellis and Camden Dwyer shot 42s for Sullivan, while Logan Westjohn had a 44, Matt Welch 47 and Del Diepholz finished with a 52.
Arcola/Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond tops Villa Grove, now 9-1
AROCLA -- Alex Kuhns and Brayden Kauffman tied as runner-ups in a dual boys golf math with Villa Grove as theyshot 40s.
The Knight-Riders had their best score of the season with a 166 Thursday at the Tri-City Golf Course.
Other Arcola scores were Kade Herschberger with a 42, Aaron Seegmiller with a 44, Kacee Moore with a 45 and Beau Edwards finished with a 47.
Casey-Westfield falls twice in tennis
OLNEY — Tuesday the Casey-Westfield tennis team dropped a 6-3 decision to Olney and Monday the Lady Warriors fell at home to Effingham St. Anthony 7-2.
The only singles winners of the two matches for Casey occurred against Olney when Eva Richardson won at No. 1 beating Zoe Alexander 11-9 and at No. 3 where Emma Mason beat Grayce Burgener 10-6.
Against St. Anthony Emily Sherwood and Mason won an extremely close match over Peyton Sehy and Grace Karolewicz 7-6 (5), 3-6, 8-10 and the No. 3 doubles team of Genny Davidson and Carly Zachary downed Madelyn Brown and Elizabeth Kabbes 6-1, 7-6 (3).
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!