Area/local roundp: Charleston, Sullivan, Arcola/Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond boys win in golf

CHARLESTON --Pierson Smith led the Charleston boys' golf team with a 37 as the Trojans improved to 5-4. CHS finished with a 157, while Charleston, a team they lost to last week at Mattoon, had 167. Paris finished with a 171 on Thursday.
Jackson Becker and Cade Landrus had 39's for the Trojans, while Logan Beals had 42 and Josh Will a 43. Patrick Phillips and Payton Daugherty shot 45s.
Sullivan boys win quadrangular
SULLIVAN -- Drew Rogers led undefeated Sullivan with a 40 Thursday at the Sullivan country Club as the Redskins won a quadrangular. The Redskins shot a 170, while the Sullivan junior varsity was second with a 175. Effingham had a 185 and Teutopolis finished with a 212.
Leyton Ellis and Logan Westjohhn had 43s, Camden Dwyer and Del Diepholz finished with 44's and Matt Welch rounded out the scoring with a 47 for the Sullivan varisty.
The Redskin junior varsity was led by Brett Bushue with a 42, while JJ Standerfer had a 43, Will Haegen shot a 44, Kanin Elder a 46, Ben Bushue a 50 and Paul Bates finished with a 53.
In Wednesday’s quadrangular win over Decatur St. Teresa, Clinton and Central A&M Ellis and Dwyer shot 42s for Sullivan, while Westjohn had a 44, Welch 47 and Diepholz finished with a 52.
Lady Redskins fall in triangular
The Sullivan girls' golf team lost a triangular to Effingham and Teutopolis. Effingham won with a 203, while Teutopolis was second with a 226 and the Lady Redskins, 2-5, had a 240.
Leading the way for Sullivan was Abby Kirkwood-Ray with a 56, while Alyssa Shriver was close behind with a 57. Morgan Moll had a 63, Hannah Righter a 67, Ava Shriver a 69 and Dianah Booker finished with a 72.
Arcola/Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond tops Villa Grove, now 9-1
AROCLA -- Alex Kuhns and Brayden Kauffman tied as runner-ups in a dual boy’s golf math with Villa Grove as they shot 40s.
The Knight-Riders had their best score of the season with a 166 Thursday at the Tri-City Golf Course.
Other Arcola scores were Kade Herschberger with a 42, Aaron Seegmiller with a 44, Kacee Moore with a 45 and Beau Edwards finished with a 47.
Shelbyville nipped by Teutopolis
SHELBYVILE -- The Shelbyville tennis team lost a tough battle with Teutopolis Thursday losing 5-4.
In singles the Lady Rams won half of the six matches, while in doubles they earned one victory.
Layla Gill and Georgia Davis teamed up to win the No. 1 doubles against Lauren Heuerman and Julian Hemmen 11-9. The two also won their singles matches with Gill beating Heuerman 6-3, 6-3 and Davis topping Chloe Schmidt 6-1, 6-4. Trinity Turners defeated Marie Flach 6-4, 7-5 for the other Lady Rams victory.
Casey-Westfield falls twice in tennis
OLNEY — Tuesday the Casey-Westfield tennis team dropped a 6-3 decision to Olney and Monday the Lady Warriors fell at home to Effingham St. Anthony 7-2.
The only singles winners of the two matches for Casey occurred against Olney when Eva Richardson won at No. 1 beating Zoe Alexander 11-9 and at No. 3 where Emma Mason beat Grayce Burgener 10-6.
Against St. Anthony Emily Sherwood and Mason won an extremely close match over Peyton Sehy and Grace Karolewicz 7-6 (5), 3-6, 8-10 and the No. 3 doubles team of Genny Davidson and Carly Zachary downed Madelyn Brown and Elizabeth Kabbes 6-1, 7-6 (3).
Seven run fourth helps Neoga top Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City
NEOGA -- A seven run fourth inning gave Neoga a 9-4 lead in a National Trail Conference game Tuesday. The Indians went on to win 12-9 and improve to 3-2.
Kaden Young was 3-for-5, while Brady Reynolds was 2-for-3 and both drove in a run and had a double for Neoga. Reynolds had two stolen bases and Young had one.
Isaac Walk was the winning pitcher. He threw three and a third innings and allowed three hits on three runs, two of which were earned. He walked three and had five strikeouts.
Casey-Westfield's Austin Rogers medals in loss
FLORA -- Casey-Westfield's Austin Rogers was the individual medalist with a 42 but it wasn't enough in a 180-186 loss to Flora Tuesday at the Flora Golf and Country Club.
On the girls' side, which didn't have enough for a team score Tori Yates had a 62, Maya Redman a 63 and Lucy Weinberger a 67.
Other Casey boys’ scores were Hayden Orrell 46, Blake Ramsey 46, Ethan Hickox 52, Mason Roberts 52, and Lucas Oakley 53. JV Scores: Tobin Morrison 52 and Connor Yates 63.
