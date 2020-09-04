Area/local roundp: Charleston, Sullivan, Arcola/Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond boys win in golf

Layla Gill and Georgia Davis teamed up to win the No. 1 doubles against Lauren Heuerman and Julian Hemmen 11-9. The two also won their singles matches with Gill beating Heuerman 6-3, 6-3 and Davis topping Chloe Schmidt 6-1, 6-4. Trinity Turners defeated Marie Flach 6-4, 7-5 for the other Lady Rams victory.

Casey-Westfield falls twice in tennis

OLNEY — Tuesday the Casey-Westfield tennis team dropped a 6-3 decision to Olney and Monday the Lady Warriors fell at home to Effingham St. Anthony 7-2.

The only singles winners of the two matches for Casey occurred against Olney when Eva Richardson won at No. 1 beating Zoe Alexander 11-9 and at No. 3 where Emma Mason beat Grayce Burgener 10-6.

Against St. Anthony Emily Sherwood and Mason won an extremely close match over Peyton Sehy and Grace Karolewicz 7-6 (5), 3-6, 8-10 and the No. 3 doubles team of Genny Davidson and Carly Zachary downed Madelyn Brown and Elizabeth Kabbes 6-1, 7-6 (3).

Seven run fourth helps Neoga top Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City

NEOGA -- A seven run fourth inning gave Neoga a 9-4 lead in a National Trail Conference game Tuesday. The Indians went on to win 12-9 and improve to 3-2.