Area roundup: Arcola-Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond wins quadrangular
ARCOLA -- Alex Kuhns led Arcola/Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond to a 19 stoke win over Tuscola as the Knight/Riders shot a 174. Arcola won the quadrangular beating Oakwood (214) and Fisher (229).

Kuhns had a 40 at the Kaskaskia Country Cluib, while Aaron Seegmiller had a 41, Braden Kauffman a 46, Kacee Moore a 47, Kade Herschberger a 48, and Beau Edwards finished with a 51. 

Okaw Valley girls fall one point short

FARMER CITY -- Thie Okaw Valley girls' golf team fell just one point short of beating Blue Ridge, 211-212. Armstrong and Judah Christian also competed, but didn't have enough individuals for a team score. 

Regan Reedy led the Lady TImberwolves with a 50, which was good for a tie for second overall. 

Other Okaw Valley scores were Bailey Bennett (51) Karlie Stauder (53), Rossa Montgomery (58), Majority Wons (61), and Kylie Sauder (65).

  

