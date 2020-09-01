Area roundup: Arcola-Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond wins quadrangular

ARCOLA -- Alex Kuhns led Arcola/Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond to a 19 stoke win over Tuscola as the Knight/Riders shot a 174. Arcola won the quadrangular beating Oakwood (214) and Fisher (229).
Kuhns had a 40 at the Kaskaskia Country Cluib, while Aaron Seegmiller had a 41, Braden Kauffman a 46, Kacee Moore a 47, Kade Herschberger a 48, and Beau Edwards finished with a 51.
Okaw Valley girls fall one point short
FARMER CITY -- Thie Okaw Valley girls' golf team fell just one point short of beating Blue Ridge, 211-212. Armstrong and Judah Christian also competed, but didn't have enough individuals for a team score.
Regan Reedy led the Lady TImberwolves with a 50, which was good for a tie for second overall.
Other Okaw Valley scores were Bailey Bennett (51) Karlie Stauder (53), Rossa Montgomery (58), Majority Wons (61), and Kylie Sauder (65).
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!