Area roundup: Charleston boys fall short, Okaw Valley boys and girls win

The Charleston boys' golf team began its season against perennial power Effingham St. Anthony and lost 161-166 at the Charleston Country Club Thursday.
"166 is good score, just not good enough tonight," said Charleston coach Scott Dow.
Pierson Smith led the Trojans with a 37, which was second overall. Other scores for CHS were Jackson Becker (41), Josh Will (43) and Cade Landrus (45).
Okaw Valley wins
FINDLAY — It was double win for Okaw Valley Thursday as the boys and girls golf teams beat Villa Grove at Eagle Creek.
On the boys' side Miles Harlin led the Timberwolves with a 42, which was the second best overall. Okaw Valley downed Villa Grove 186-217.
Bailey Bennett finished with a 61 to lead the Lady Timberwolves to a 251-256 win over Villa Grove. Bennett was second overall.
