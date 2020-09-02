 Skip to main content
Area roundup: Okaw Valley boys, Shelbyville girls win in golf
FINDLAY -- Okaw Valley's Trey Hall led all golfers with a 44 as the Timberwolves topped Shelbyville and Mount Pulaski, who finished with scores of 205 and 234 respectively on Tuesday. 

Other scores for Okaw Valley at Eagle Creek were Miles Harlin with a 45, Tyson Montgomery with a 47, Luke Vanderberg with a 50, while Seth Webner and Jakob McQuire had 50s. 

For the Rams Chance Billingsley had a 45, while Gabe Dove fired a 46. Matt Grabb had a 53, Owen Hedderich 61, Carter Anderson a 70 and Cade Mitchell an 80. 

On the girls side Emma Houske of Shelbyville was the individual medalist with a 46 as Shelbyville finished with a 201 to Okaw Valley's 242. 

Other Lady Rams scores were Emily Oligschlaeger with a 50, Sophie  Trainor with a 52, Ryann Wood with a 53 and Caitlyn Hogue with a 58. 

Bailey Bennett led the Lady Timberwolves with a 59. Rissa Montgomery and Regan Reedy had 60s, while Kylie Stauder had a 63 and Karlie Stauder a 71, while Malorie Wons had a 78. 

