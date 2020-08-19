Area roundup: Sullivan boys win first golf match

FINDLAY — Sullivan's Drew Rogers led all golfers with a 35 Tuesday as the Redskins won their season-opener beating Okaw Valley 150-199 at Eagle Creek.
Leading the Timberwolves were Miles Harlin and Luke Vanderburgh with 46's.
Sullivan's Logan Westjohn and Leyton Ellis had a 37 and 38 respectively, while Camden Dwyer fired a 40.
Bement also participated, but didn't have enough players for a team score.
On the girls side Okaw Valley nipped Sullivan 251-255 with Bailey Bennett leading the way with a 60. Rissa Montgomery was next for the Lady Timberwolves with a 63, while Karlie Stauder and Reagan Reedy had 64s.
Ava Shriver led Sullivan with a 64.
