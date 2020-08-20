Car seats, a knee injury, a pandemic and everything in between: Charleston's Hannah Harpster's quest for a state golf appearance

“Playing basically on one leg," Randy said.

Then came sectionals — the last road bump before what should have been a slam-dunk appearance at state. Finally, the pain caught up to her. She couldn't get from the practice bench to the tee without her knee locking up, buckling and creating such an intense pain that tears ran down her face.

She withdrew from the event. No chance to win the sectional, which Randy said she would have done well at, and no state berth.

“I tried to go warm up and it immediately would keep buckling and locking. It just didn’t work," Hannah said.

She had surgery in December to correct a torn meniscus, floating cartilage and to have knee plica scraped. Hannah played some golf over the summer, dedicating more time to it than softball, her second sport and the source of the injury in South Carolina.

Occasionally there's some lingering pain, but she's not worried about that.

"That’s common, though," Harpster said. "Nothing can be perfect even after you fix it."