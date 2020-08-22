Charleston boys fall short, Okaw Valley boys and girls win

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Charleston boys' golf team began its season against perennial power Effingham St. Anthony and lost 161-166 at the Charleston Country Club Thursday.

"166 is good score, just not good enough tonight," said Charleston coach Scott Dow.

Pierson Smith led the Trojans with a 37, which was second overall. Other scores for CHS were Jackson Becker (41), Josh Will (43) and Cade Landrus (45).

Okaw Valley wins

FINDLAY — It was double win for Okaw Valley Thursday as the boys and girls golf teams beat Villa Grove at Eagle Creek.

On the boys' side Miles Harlin led the Timberwolves with a 42, which was the second best overall. Okaw Valley downed Villa Grove 186-217.

Bailey Bennett finished with a 61 to lead the Lady Timberwolves to a 251-256 win over Villa Grove. Bennett was second overall.

