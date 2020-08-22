 Skip to main content
Charleston boys fall short, Okaw Valley boys and girls win
Charleston boys fall short, Okaw Valley boys and girls win

The Charleston boys' golf team began its season against perennial power Effingham St. Anthony and lost 161-166 at the Charleston Country Club Thursday. 

"166 is good score, just not good enough tonight," said Charleston coach Scott Dow. 

Pierson Smith led the Trojans with a 37, which was second overall. Other scores for CHS were Jackson Becker (41), Josh Will (43) and Cade Landrus (45).

Okaw Valley wins

FINDLAY — It was double win for Okaw Valley Thursday as the boys and girls golf teams beat Villa Grove at Eagle Creek. 

On the boys' side Miles Harlin led the Timberwolves with a 42, which was the second best overall. Okaw Valley downed Villa Grove 186-217. 

Bailey Bennett finished with a 61 to lead the Lady Timberwolves to a 251-256 win over Villa Grove. Bennett was second overall. 

