Charleston, Sullivan among golf contenders as high school season begins

CHARLESTON — Few teams in downstate Illinois have had the success at the state level of the Charleston golf program.
Both the boys and girls have brought home state and individual trophies in the last five years. The Trojans boys won back-to-back state titles in 2017 and 2018, while the girls won a state championship in 2016 led by state champion Lauren Chappell, who won three state titles in four years.
This year's Charleston boys and girls teams are again loaded with talented golfers, but they're facing a season with challenges — including the possibility of no state tournament.
“It is a different year as generally our goal is always to get the team to state,” Charleston boys golf coach Scott Dow said. “I am not even sure we will have a state tournament.”
The Charleston girls return senior Hannah Harpster, who led Charleston to a 36-stroke win against Mount Zion at last year's Class 1A Okaw Valley Regional by taking medalist honors with an 89.
But Harpster hurt her knee last postseason, and she fell short of state. This year, after having surgery and getting healthy, she wants another shot.
“She has been practicing a bunch and doing fantastic," Charleston coach Todd Keating said. “Harpster has a strong, nice, long swing and a great driver. She has a solid short game and her mechanics are good. She knows what she has to do and has a great work ethic. She is like the ideal athlete. She really wants to go to state especially after last year.”
Keating, who is in second year of his second stint, said he has three solid juniors Rileigh Babbs, Taryn Pearson and Stacey Zerbst. Harpster and Zerbst were all-Apollo Conference players last season at Moweaqua.
“Babbs has a good long game and is good around the greens, while Pearson has reconstructed her swing which is definitely for the better," Harpster said. "She has a solid short game and I am very pleased with that. Zerbst is a big hitter so we have been trying to focus on her short game. She doesn’t need any help with the fairway.”
The first meet for the Charleston girls is a scramble at the Charleston Country Club on Monday. The Trojans then travel to Mount Zion on Aug. 19 before hosting Teutopolis on Aug. 26.
“We had a winning record last year and won the majority of matches,” said Keating. “We are looking to increase that percentage. With Hannah back we are firing on all cylinders. We have three juniors that have all upped their game and have a great work ethic. We also benefit by a couple of teams that lost seniors. If we are going to have a year this is our year to do well.”
The Charleston boys, who have four straight Apollo Conference titles, had a huge turnout, with 18 coming out for the team. Eight earned varsity spots through a qualifier earlier this week at the Charleston Country Club and Bent Tree.
Three players who made it to state last year are back in senior Pierson Smith and juniors Josh Will and Jackson Becker. Freshman Preston Phillips and junior Logan Beals also made the team, along with three three football players decided to join the team after football was moved to the spring in Cade Landrus, Sam Schuette, and Peyton Daugherty.
“We have four or five individuals that could qualify for state,” Dow said. “I think we will be competitive against other teams and be very competitive in conference. We have 18 contests and I will be very happy if we get those in."
Charleston opens at home on Aug. 20 with Effingham St. Anthony.
Here's a look at two of the area's other top boys and girls golf teams:
Sullivan
The Sullivan boys golf team has established itself as one of the area's top teams, finishing fifth in 2018 and 11th in 2019. The Redskins have 21 players on their roster, including three football players (Karin Elder, Ian Plank and Matt Welch) who were freed up by the football season moving to the spring.
Sullivan has four players returning from last season in seniors Drew Rogers, Leyton Ellis and Logan Westjohn, and junior Camden Dwyer. There are three other seniors and seven other juniors, five sophomores and two freshmen.
“I think this year’s team is overall a better team than when we got fifth place,” said Richter. “We plan on winning conference and regional and place in the top three in the sectional. The seniors and other young kids have worked really, really hard and deserve to have a season."
There will be a friendly competition for the No. 1 spot.
“Based on what I have seen Rogers is probably the No. 1, but Westjohn and Ellis are all pretty close — they shoot anywhere from the mid-70s to low 80s depending on the day,” said Sullivan coach Ben Richter. “Dwyer came in with a low round of nine with a 37 last year. We have five or six more that play around bogie golf. We should be pretty solid this year.”
Rogers did plenty of golfing over the summer, placing third in the junior/senior division at the Central Illinois Golf League Summer Championship at the Den at Fox Creek in Bloomington.
“Just going from his junior to senior year he is a little longer on the course. He hits the ball further,” said Richter. “That is typically what I see with a lot of the kids going from their junior to senior years. He has better decision-making on the golf course as he is not taking as many risks, or if he does it is a calculated risk. Drew always has a good head on his shoulders and I expect better decision-making. I have high expectations for him.”
Sullivan, which was able to schedule a full 18-match schedule ,has not lost a meet since Sept. 20, 2017, when they lost to Class 2A Effingham, 174-175.
"We have not lost a regular season match in two years and we don’t plan on losing one this year," Richter said.
The Sullivan girls will be led by Alyssa Shriver, who had advanced to sectionals the past two seasons. She'll miss the first week with a hand injury.
"I'm really looking forward to seeing what she can do this year," Wagner said.
Sullivan benefited from volleyball moving to spring, with volleyball player Morgan Moll joining the team.
Mattoon
Bob Lockart, who coached the Green Wave boys for 16 seasons, stepped down and was replaced by Bill Behrends, who has previous golf coaching experience as he was an assistant at MHS. He is also a former assistant tennis coach and freshman boys’ basketball coach at Mattoon.
The Wave will be led by senior Meade Johnson and sophomore Stewart Drurin, who both earned all-Apollo honors. Others expected to return are seniors Colton Romine and James Shamdin, along with sophomore Blaine Powers. Johnson, Shandin, Powers, Druin and Romine all were at state last year and led the Green Wave to an 11th-place finish.
The Green Wave girls lost Kira Wolf, who earned All-State honors all four years, to graduation, but return all-conference player Callan Haldorsen and Mackenzie Bratton — both seniors. Haldorsen shot an 81 at the Springfield Class AA regional to advance to the sectional.
