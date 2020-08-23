Former Charleston volleyball coach Justin Tomaska named Champaign Central volleyball coach; Mattoon boys golf results from Lincoln

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHAMPAIGN – Former Charleston volleyball coach Justin Tomaska, who coached the Lady Trojans from 2014-2018, has been hired as the head coach at Champaign Central.

Tomaska was 61-97 (.386 in five seasons at Charleston, including 17-14 in 2014 and 17-19 in 2018.) He was hired by Central in 2019-20 as a physical education teacher.

He replaces Mike Deterding, a former Arcola coach (1985), who announced he was stepping away from his role at Central because of health concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic. Deterding is 65 and also coached at Monticello (2014-16) and a previous stint at Central (1994-1998) and is the Twin City Volleyball Club director.

Tomaska, a 2007 graduate of Lincoln Way East and Eastern Illinois, was an assistant at his alma mater. He also played volleyball at Lincoln Way East and Carthage College in Wisconsin before an injury stopped his career and he ended up at EIU.

Central won three consecutive Class 3A regional titles from 2016-2018.

Mattoon boys place seventh in Lincoln Scramble

LINCOLN – The Mattoon boys’ golf team opened its season by competing in the Lincoln Scramble last Thursday and placed seventh with a 66. It was a five-man scramble so individual scores are not kept.

Springfield won with a 58. Other schools in the 14 team meet were Jacksonville, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, Mount Zion, Lincoln (A team), Chatham Glenwood, Pleasant Plains, Mahomet-Seymour, Williamsville, Taylorville, Illini Central, Lincoln (B team) and Mount Pulaski.

Contact Mike Monahan at (217)-238-6854. Follow him on Twitter: @monahanmikejgtc

