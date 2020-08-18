Local/Area golf results: Charleston places second in Lady Trojan Scramble

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — The first golf match of the season for the Mattoon, Sullivan and Charleston girls golf teams took place at the Charleston Country Club Monday in the 13th annual Lady Trojan Scramble.

CHS finished second behind Effingham St. Anthony with a 73, just seven strokes behind the Lady Bulldogs. Mattoon was seventh and Sullivan eighth with scores of 96 and 115 respectively.

Other teams competing were Mount Zion, Teutopolis and Mahomet-Seymour, who finished third through sixth, respectively.

Charleston's Hannah Harpster and Tayrn Pearson finished third overall with a 35, just three strokes behind the winning duo of Macy Ludwig and Ellie Wegman of Effingham St. Anthony.

In the proximity awards Charleston's Rileigh Babbs had the longest putt. She was the only one from the area to earn one of four proximity awards.

Mattoon was led by Callan Haldorsen and Piper Saunders with a 40, while Morgan Moll and Ava Shriver led the Lady Redskins.

