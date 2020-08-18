Local/Area golf results: Sulllivan wins trianuglar; Charleston places second in Lady Trojan Scramble

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FINDLAY -- Sullivan's Drew Rogers led all golfers with a 35 Tuesday as the Redskins won their season-opener beating Okaw Valley 150-199 at Eagle Creek.

Leading the Timberwolves were Miles Harlin and Luke Vanderburgh with 46's.

Sullivan's Logan Westjohn and Leyton Ellis had a 37 and 38 respectively, while Camden Dwyer fired a 40.

Bement also participated, but didn't have enough players for a team score.

On the girls side Okaw Valley nipped Sullivan 251-255 with Bailey Bennett leading the way with a 60. Rissa Montgomery was next for the Lady Timberwolves with a 63, while Karlie Stauder and Reagan Reedy had 64s.

Ava Shriver led Sullivan with a 64.

Lady Trojans second in scramble

CHARLESTON — The first golf match of the season for the Mattoon, Sullivan and Charleston girls golf teams took place at the Charleston Country Club Monday in the 13th annual Lady Trojan Scramble.