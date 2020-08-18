Local/Area golf results: Sulllivan wins trianuglar; Charleston places second in Lady Trojan Scramble

FINDLAY -- Sullivan's Drew Rogers led all golfers with a 35 Tuesday as the Redskins won their season-opener beating Okaw Valley 150-199 at Eagle Creek.
Leading the Timberwolves were Miles Harlin and Luke Vanderburgh with 46's.
Sullivan's Logan Westjohn and Leyton Ellis had a 37 and 38 respectively, while Camden Dwyer fired a 40.
Bement also participated, but didn't have enough players for a team score.
On the girls side Okaw Valley nipped Sullivan 251-255 with Bailey Bennett leading the way with a 60. Rissa Montgomery was next for the Lady Timberwolves with a 63, while Karlie Stauder and Reagan Reedy had 64s.
Ava Shriver led Sullivan with a 64.
Lady Trojans second in scramble
CHARLESTON — The first golf match of the season for the Mattoon, Sullivan and Charleston girls golf teams took place at the Charleston Country Club Monday in the 13th annual Lady Trojan Scramble.
CHS finished second behind Effingham St. Anthony with a 73, just seven strokes behind the Lady Bulldogs. Mattoon was seventh and Sullivan eighth with scores of 96 and 115 respectively.
Other teams competing were Mount Zion, Teutopolis and Mahomet-Seymour, who finished third through sixth, respectively.
Charleston's Hannah Harpster and Tayrn Pearson finished third overall with a 35, just three strokes behind the winning duo of Macy Ludwig and Ellie Wegman of Effingham St. Anthony.
In the proximity awards Charleston's Rileigh Babbs had the longest putt. She was the only one from the area to earn one of four proximity awards.
Mattoon was led by Callan Haldorsen and Piper Saunders with a 40, while Morgan Moll and Ava Shriver led the Lady Redskins.
