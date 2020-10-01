Mattoon boys, Sullivan's Drew Rogers lead players to watch in next week's boys and girls golf regionals

With last week's news that the IHSA expanded the boys and girls golf playoffs to include a sectional round, the pressure is on for golfers to be on top of their games as regional playoff action begins on Tuesday for the boys and Wednesday for the girls.

In a change from previous seasons, just the top two teams and top four individuals will advance to the sectional round that will be played the following week of Oct. 12-17, depending on course availability.

Here is who to keep an eye out for as the playoffs commence.