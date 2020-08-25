Meade Johnson, Stewart Druin lead Mattoon boys golf over Charleston

MATTOON — On a day with the feels-like temperatures hovering near 100 degrees, Meade Johnson and Stewart Druin helped Mattoon remain undefeated with a 162-166 victory over Charleston.
"It always feels good to beat Charleston," said Mattoon coach Bill Behrends. "That rivalry is always in place. I know that factors into the kids’ minds as they are teeing off and as they are playing they are thinking about winning and I like that. We came out here and competed. Some had a great day and for others maybe it wasn't their best, but we were able to grind it out and get a win. We are off to a good start."
Druin and Johnson shot 2-over-par 38's, which was two strokes better than Charleston freshman Preston Phillips, who led the Trojans with a 40.
"Around the green saved me a lot of strokes,” said Druin "I loved the weather and it was a great atmosphere."
As for Johnson tying him for individual medalist, Druin said, "I am glad he played a good round, too, and I am happy for him."
Behrends said he was happy to see Johnson shoot a 38 and thinks it will be good for his confidence.
The Wave tied Charleston in last year's Class 2A sectional, winning on the sixth man's score.
"To start the year with a 317, that is a great total," said Behrends "That is something we hoped for in the middle of the season. We put that out there in our first 18-hole tournament and that bodes well for the future."
Druin said, "I definitely think we have a lot of talent. We can definitely put some lower scores down. It is going to be a good future for us."
Stuart, who was second in a five-team win this year, said his key has been, "A lot of practice pays off. I just grinded all summer long."
Also for Charleston, Logan Beals shot a 41, Jackson Becker had a 42 and Peirson Smith had a 43.
"We shot a 166, the same as our first match," said Charleston coach Scott Dow. "(Phillips) shot a 40, which is exciting. We only had one score over a 45. A few of them had not played the back nine before. A couple of others had only played it once. Usually we play the front nine here, but they had a league, so no problem. The back nine is fun, but it is tougher. Overall, it was a pretty good score again."
Dow said Charleston is hoping to get under a 160 eventually.
"It is early still and we face Mattoon again at our place and hopefully we can get them," said Dow. "Our top five played pretty darn good. Our No. 6 struggled a bit as he had an equipment change. We played it down again and I have some kids that have not played the ball down as much because they were just playing for fun. That takes an adjustment to when you have a bad lie. I think they will learn quickly."
For Mattoon, Colton Romine and Blaine Powers had 43s, while James Shamdin had a 48. The Green Wave improved to 5-0, while the Trojans fell to 0-2.
