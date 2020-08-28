Passion for golf leads Sullivan's Drew Rogers from course, to backyard and back to the course

“It was nice to have because before we had that I was pretty much inside for a week and didn’t have much to do,” Drew said. “It was real nice just to have something to go outside, play around and have fun. I was missing the game."

For good measure, they created a score card to make the simulation more realistic.

“He actually used his laser — got yardages for it and all," Troy said. "… It’s a little bit of everywhere. We just got at the same hole from 18 different spots. We have fun with it."

As soon as basketball ended, Drew hit the courses before the shutdown happened after about a month of golfing. He hates the winter and he hates not being on the course. Troy said his son was "bouncing off the walls" inside and hitting at a spot in the family garage. It took about a week for the idea of going to the backyard to take shape, Drew said.

The backyard course didn't do much to shape his skills as a golfer as much as it was an opportunity to play the game he loved while finding a way to make it competitive.

“I think mentally it helped more than anything, just keeping a feel for the game," he said.